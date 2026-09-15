Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Gets Brutally Honest Regarding His Week 1 Performance

The Philadelphia Eagles placed Pro-Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson on the injured reserve list, meaning that he will miss the next four games, at least.

Before that though, Dickerson played in Philadelphia’s 24-22 season-opening victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, and objectively, he played poorly, which he acknowledged on a radio appearance after his move to IR was announced.

Landon Dickerson Says He Was a ‘Complete Liability’ in Week 1 Against Commanders

While speaking on 94 WIP in Philadelphia, Dickerson said that he was a “complete liability” for Philadelphia in Week 1 and he pointed to a lingering knee issue as a main culprit for his underwhelming performance.

“Yeah, so honestly, and you know, address the elephant in the room. I played like s–t yesterday,” Dickerson said. “Yeah, I was a complete liability yesterday. And again, that was my fault. I know I said earlier in camp, I shouldn’t be out there till I feel healthy.

“A few weeks ago, got rolled up on in practice. You know, I thought, you know, as weeks went by, it would get better. And it didn’t. And we kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it today, figured out what was wrong with it.”

Dickerson is hoping that by going on the IR and addressing the issue now, it will allow him to have a healthier and more productive latter half of the season.

“And really, the best plan moving forward is to put me on IR so I can get this thing better to have a good stretch of the back end of the season versus kind of what happened last year was, you know, go out there and limp it through for 18 weeks,” Dickerson said. “And I don’t think anybody wants to see that again, because that was just ugly. I don’t want to do that again, because that was just some BS.”

At this point, it remains to be seen when we’ll see Dickerson back out on the field for Philadelphia.

Nick Sirianni Says Landon Dickerson is ‘Tough as Heck’

While speaking about Dickerson’s Week 1 performance, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Dickerson’s toughness.

“He’s tough as heck,” Sirianni said of Dickerson. “We’ve won a ton of games with Landon, and there’s a lot of good things that he can do. Just like every player on our team from yesterday’s game and every coach for that matter, there’s good moments and there are moments that we’ve got to fix. That’s where we are.”

Losing a key contributor for an extended amount of time is tough, especially so early in the season. But, that’s the nature of the business. The Eagles’ offensive line is going to have to employ a next man up approach in Dickerson’s absence.