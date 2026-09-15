Hi, Subscriber

Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Gets Brutally Honest Regarding His Week 1 Performance

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles placed Pro-Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson on the injured reserve list, meaning that he will miss the next four games, at least.

Before that though, Dickerson played in Philadelphia’s 24-22 season-opening victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, and objectively, he played poorly, which he acknowledged on a radio appearance after his move to IR was announced.

Landon Dickerson Says He Was a ‘Complete Liability’ in Week 1 Against Commanders

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team’s 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While speaking on 94 WIP in Philadelphia, Dickerson said that he was a “complete liability” for Philadelphia in Week 1 and he pointed to a lingering knee issue as a main culprit for his underwhelming performance.

“Yeah, so honestly, and you know, address the elephant in the room. I played like s–t yesterday,” Dickerson said. “Yeah, I was a complete liability yesterday. And again, that was my fault. I know I said earlier in camp, I shouldn’t be out there till I feel healthy.

“A few weeks ago, got rolled up on in practice. You know, I thought, you know, as weeks went by, it would get better. And it didn’t. And we kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it today, figured out what was wrong with it.”

Dickerson is hoping that by going on the IR and addressing the issue now, it will allow him to have a healthier and more productive latter half of the season.

“And really, the best plan moving forward is to put me on IR so I can get this thing better to have a good stretch of the back end of the season versus kind of what happened last year was, you know, go out there and limp it through for 18 weeks,” Dickerson said. “And I don’t think anybody wants to see that again, because that was just ugly. I don’t want to do that again, because that was just some BS.”

At this point, it remains to be seen when we’ll see Dickerson back out on the field for Philadelphia.

Nick Sirianni Says Landon Dickerson is ‘Tough as Heck’

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While speaking about Dickerson’s Week 1 performance, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Dickerson’s toughness.

“He’s tough as heck,” Sirianni said of Dickerson. “We’ve won a ton of games with Landon, and there’s a lot of good things that he can do. Just like every player on our team from yesterday’s game and every coach for that matter, there’s good moments and there are moments that we’ve got to fix. That’s where we are.”

Losing a key contributor for an extended amount of time is tough, especially so early in the season. But, that’s the nature of the business. The Eagles’ offensive line is going to have to employ a next man up approach in Dickerson’s absence.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Gets Brutally Honest Regarding His Week 1 Performance

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x