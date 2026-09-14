Eagles Legend Shares ‘Elite’ Praise for Jalen Hurts’ Week 1 Performance Against Commanders

Only two players in history have won the Super Bowl as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts.

The former had some high praise for the latter following Philadelphia’s 24-22 victory over the division-rival Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Nick Foles Says Jalen Hurts Was ‘Elite” Against Commanders in Week 1

During an episode of his SZN podcast, Nick Foles raved about Hurts’ play against the Commanders, giving him an ‘A+’ grade for the game and saying that he “willed” the Eagles to victory.

Hurts finished the game with 203 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions and he also added 46 rushing yards. He made a plethora of big plays, both with his arms and legs, when the Eagles needed it most and was the main reason that the team was able to start the season off with a win for the sixth consecutive year.

“He played elite. … I saw him deliver the ball downfield with authority and all his touchdowns were on time and rhythm,” Foles said of Hurts. “He had great throws across the middle. The thing that was most impressive was when things were breaking down around him, which happened too much in my opinion, they need to protect him better, he was able to get out of it, either throw it away, he made great decisions, no interceptions, or run with it and be smart when he was running with it and run and get first downs.

“What he did was fantastic,” Foles added. “If Jalen Hurts isn’t out there, you’re not winning that game. He willed them to win. … Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback and he’s approaching that elite category. … A+ game. When I looked at it, I thought he was fantastic. He’s going to stay hungry, and what I love about him that other quarterbacks don’t necessarily do an awesome job of, he’s literally going to go back to work and see how he can get better. He’s not going to sit there and celebrate too much. I think that’s a great quality to be a Philadelphia Eagle quarterback.”

If Hurts’ performance against Washington is any indication of how his season is going to go, Eagles fans could be in store for a treat.

Eagles Will Travel to Tennessee to Face Titans in Week 2

After besting the Commanders in the season opener, the Eagles will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 2. The Titans dropped their first game of the season, 23-10, to the New York Jets.

Hurts has a 1-0 career record as a starter against the Titans. That win came way back in December of 2022. That was the last time the two teams met.