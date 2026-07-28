Eagles Make NFL History With Jalen Carter Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are making history by signing their star defensive lineman Jalen Carter to a massive contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are adding four years to Carter’s deal. He could make up to $160 million–with $106 million guaranteed.

Carter will now be the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Carter earns that title just one month after the Tennessee Titans gave it to Jeffery Simmons.

As Schefter pointed out, Carter’s league-leading $38.0 million is followed by Simmons’ $35.2 million. Chris Jones is behind Simmons with $31.7 million. Dexter Lawrence follows at $28 million, with the ex-Eagles lineman at $26 million.

Jalen Carter’s NFL Career

The Eagles added Carter as their ninth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter finished three seasons at Georgia with 38 games under his belt. He racked up 83 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for a loss.

As a top 10 selection for the Eagles, Carter was expected to have an immediate impact for the team. It was clear from the start that Carter had a bright future.

And now, it’s clear that the Eagles are satisfied and intrigued by what Carter could bring to the table for years to come.

During his first three NFL seasons, Carter appeared in 43 games. He has 13.5 sacks, 37 hits on the quarterback, and 108 total tackles.

Not only has Carter come up clutch in some of the biggest moments for the Eagles over the years, but his presence alone has made the Eagles’ defensive line so much better.

While the veteran tackle has had durability concerns this past season, appearing in just 11 games, it’s clear the Sixers are confident that won’t be a long-term issue. The team takes care of its homegrown superstar before they fire up training camp to prepare for the 2026 NFL season.