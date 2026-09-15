Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Sends Clear Message on Hollywood Brown After Week 1 Absence

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 24-22 victory over the Washington Commanders in the season opener was a team effort. However, one new offseason addition didn’t see the field at all in the win over Washington.

Despite being listed as available, wide receiver Hollywood Brown didn’t play a single snap, effectively making him a DNP-CD. This is something Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed while reflecting on the game.

Nick Sirianni Says Eagles Will Make ‘Better Effort’ to Get Hollywood Brown on the Field

While Brown didn’t see the field in Week 1, it sounds like that won’t necessarily be a trend moving forward. Sirianni expressed a desire to get the playmaking pass-catcher some on-field opportunity moving forward. He said that the coaching staff will make a “better effort” to do so in the coming weeks.

“We obviously want to get him into the football game because his speed is real. It just didn’t work out that way yesterday. There are games like that. There are games where you get shut out on catches. Unfortunately, there are games, they get shut out on reps,” Sirianni said.

“But we know that Hollywood can help us win football games, and his speed is real, and, quite frankly, just from my end, we want to get him into the football game, right? And so, you know, we’ll make a better effort to do that next time, ‘cause I know the playmaking ability that he can bring with his speed. … I do want to see him in that football game and getting reps and contributing to this football team.”

Last season, Brown tallied 49 receptions for 587 tards and five touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s no reason he couldn’t have similar production in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts serving as his quarterback. Hurts is one of the better deep-ball throwers in the NFL, and Brown is a bona fide deep threat.

We’ll see if Sirianni gets Brown some burn when the Eagles travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 2.

Eagles Offense Still a Work in Progress

Philadelphia’s new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is still a work in progress. How the unit looked in Week 1 isn’t how it will look in Week 9 or 10, and the same could be said about Hollywood Brown. Just because he didn’t contribute in the first week doesn’t mean he won’t have ample opportunity to contribute over the course of the campaign.