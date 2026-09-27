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Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Shares Incredibly High Praise for Jalen Hurts

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 22: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by head coach Nick Sirianni after a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have been linked together from the start with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sirianni’s first season as the head coach in Philly coincided with Hurts’ first season as a full-time starter for the Eagles, and the two have formed one of the NFL’s most successful coach-quarterback combinations since then.

Unsurprisingly, Sirianni had some high praise for high QB heading into Philadelphia’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Nick Sirianni ‘Couldn’t Ask For Better Partner’ Than Jalen Hurts

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sidelines during the second quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While discussing the inherent pressure that comes with playing the quarterback position, especially in a sports-crazed city like Philadelphia, Sirianni made it clear that he wouldn’t want anyone other than Hurts calling shots for the Eagles.

“I’m sure glad we have Jalen Hurts playing the most important position in sports in Philadelphia because I love him and everything that he’s done for us and everything he’ll continue to do for us,” Sirianni said. “I always say about Howie [Roseman], I couldn’t ask for a better partner in this and I feel the same way about Jalen. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in this journey.

“It takes great mental toughness to be able to sustain the ups and downs that all these players go through on a weekly basis,” he added. “I’m not sure I could put it into words, but there is immense responsibility to an organization and to a city in playing the most important position in sports.”

Sirianni and Hurts will look to add another win to their impressive resumes against the Bears in Week 3.

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Combination has led to Major Success for Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with head coach Nick Sirianni after their 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sirianni and Hurts have enjoyed a whole lot of success together as a duo. The Eagles have made the playoffs in all five of the seasons since Sirianni became the head coach and Hurts took over from Carson Wentz as the full-time starter. They’ve also made two Super Bowls and won one during that span. Hurts was named the MVP of that game.

There has been a whole lot of changes around them, but Sirianni and Hurts have been the constants for the Eagles over the past half-decade, and keeping that duo in place has been a major recipe for success for Philadelphia.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Shares Incredibly High Praise for Jalen Hurts

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