Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Shares Incredibly High Praise for Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have been linked together from the start with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sirianni’s first season as the head coach in Philly coincided with Hurts’ first season as a full-time starter for the Eagles, and the two have formed one of the NFL’s most successful coach-quarterback combinations since then.

Unsurprisingly, Sirianni had some high praise for high QB heading into Philadelphia’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Nick Sirianni ‘Couldn’t Ask For Better Partner’ Than Jalen Hurts

While discussing the inherent pressure that comes with playing the quarterback position, especially in a sports-crazed city like Philadelphia, Sirianni made it clear that he wouldn’t want anyone other than Hurts calling shots for the Eagles.

“I’m sure glad we have Jalen Hurts playing the most important position in sports in Philadelphia because I love him and everything that he’s done for us and everything he’ll continue to do for us,” Sirianni said. “I always say about Howie [Roseman], I couldn’t ask for a better partner in this and I feel the same way about Jalen. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in this journey.

“It takes great mental toughness to be able to sustain the ups and downs that all these players go through on a weekly basis,” he added. “I’m not sure I could put it into words, but there is immense responsibility to an organization and to a city in playing the most important position in sports.”

Sirianni and Hurts will look to add another win to their impressive resumes against the Bears in Week 3.

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Combination has led to Major Success for Eagles

Sirianni and Hurts have enjoyed a whole lot of success together as a duo. The Eagles have made the playoffs in all five of the seasons since Sirianni became the head coach and Hurts took over from Carson Wentz as the full-time starter. They’ve also made two Super Bowls and won one during that span. Hurts was named the MVP of that game.

There has been a whole lot of changes around them, but Sirianni and Hurts have been the constants for the Eagles over the past half-decade, and keeping that duo in place has been a major recipe for success for Philadelphia.