Eagles’ Offensive Line Gets Concerning Stats Exposed After Commanders Game

After a shaky showing from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line during the 2025 NFL season, their first leg of a bounce-back campaign in 2026 was far from promising.

As the Eagles rolled out a new offense under the first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, the line was by far the most glaring weakness on the day against the Washington Commanders.

Unfortunately, the Super Bowl Champion Landon Dickerson was at the center of it all.

Landon Dickerson Catches Heat For Week 1 Performance

“Landon Dickerson allowed 4 pressures and 1 quarterback hit today,” The Score’s Brenden Deeg wrote after Sunday’s action.

“Among 138 qualifying offensive linemen so far in Week 1, his 40.3 PFF grade ranked 136th.”

The Eagles didn’t need to see Dickerson’s grade on paper to know that he struggled against Washington, but the tape review will be a tough watch for the offense as they prepare for Week 2.

The 27-year-0ld guard has a strong reputation within the Eagles’ organization, being a former second-round pick and a contributor to their latest Super Bowl victory, but the past won’t keep Dickerson in a favorable position for long.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Dickerson openly battled setbacks. As he struggled throughout the year, there were retirement rumors at the end of the season.

The veteran guard would later state that retirement wasn’t in the cards. It’s unclear if Dickerson is still feeling the after effects of his setbacks, but it was apparent he was far from his best self to start the year.

It’s Not Just Dickerson

It gets worse. For the most part, the tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have barely been discussed. In this case, that’s a good thing.

As for Tyler Steen and Cam Jurgens, they contributed to the rough day on the inside, alongside Dickerson, as On SI’s Jeff Kerr pointed out.

“Tyler Steen was beat 4 times (beat rate 11.8%),” Kerr reported. “Cam Jurgens had 2 holding penalties.”

Jalen Hurts was sacked three times on Sunday, compared to Jayden Daniels’ one sack. Heading into Week 1, the Commanders’ offensive line was under fire for its struggles this past offseason, but they were hardly talked about after what the Eagles put on display.

It’s still early on in the season and a lot can change, but so far, the front line doesn’t look promising for the Eagles.