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Eagles’ Offensive Line Gets Concerning Stats Exposed After Commanders Game

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Green Bay Packers in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After a shaky showing from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line during the 2025 NFL season, their first leg of a bounce-back campaign in 2026 was far from promising.

As the Eagles rolled out a new offense under the first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, the line was by far the most glaring weakness on the day against the Washington Commanders.

Unfortunately, the Super Bowl Champion Landon Dickerson was at the center of it all.

Landon Dickerson Catches Heat For Week 1 Performance

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Landon Dickerson allowed 4 pressures and 1 quarterback hit today,” The Score’s Brenden Deeg wrote after Sunday’s action.

“Among 138 qualifying offensive linemen so far in Week 1, his 40.3 PFF grade ranked 136th.”

The Eagles didn’t need to see Dickerson’s grade on paper to know that he struggled against Washington, but the tape review will be a tough watch for the offense as they prepare for Week 2.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 27-year-0ld guard has a strong reputation within the Eagles’ organization, being a former second-round pick and a contributor to their latest Super Bowl victory, but the past won’t keep Dickerson in a favorable position for long.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Dickerson openly battled setbacks. As he struggled throughout the year, there were retirement rumors at the end of the season.

The veteran guard would later state that retirement wasn’t in the cards. It’s unclear if Dickerson is still feeling the after effects of his setbacks, but it was apparent he was far from his best self to start the year.

It’s Not Just Dickerson

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Dallas Goedert #88 and Cam Jurgens #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

It gets worse. For the most part, the tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have barely been discussed. In this case, that’s a good thing.

As for Tyler Steen and Cam Jurgens, they contributed to the rough day on the inside, alongside Dickerson, as On SI’s Jeff Kerr pointed out.

“Tyler Steen was beat 4 times (beat rate 11.8%),” Kerr reported. “Cam Jurgens had 2 holding penalties.”

Jalen Hurts was sacked three times on Sunday, compared to Jayden Daniels’ one sack. Heading into Week 1, the Commanders’ offensive line was under fire for its struggles this past offseason, but they were hardly talked about after what the Eagles put on display.

It’s still early on in the season and a lot can change, but so far, the front line doesn’t look promising for the Eagles.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles’ Offensive Line Gets Concerning Stats Exposed After Commanders Game

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