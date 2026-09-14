Eagles’ $94 Million Pro Bowler Labeled ‘Borderline Unplayable’ After Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles holding on for a 24-22 win over the lowly Washington Commanders in Week 1 didn’t cover up some pretty glaring weaknesses moving forward.

At the top of that list is 3-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Landon Dickerson, who seemed like a shell of the player who once dominated games up front.

“Landon Dickerson allowed 4 pressures and 1 quarterback hit today,” The Score’s Brandon Deeg wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Among 138 qualifying offensive linemen so far in Week 1, his 40.3 PFF grade ranked 136th.”

“The tough part is that Landon Dickerson is a guy you absolutely root for,” RB Philly Take wrote on their official X account. “Has sacrificed his long-term health to play through injury during a Super Bowl run. He’s also really damn good. I hope we’re not at the point where he has zero left in the tank.”

“Landon Dickerson is borderline unplayable,” Eagles reporter Shane Haff wrote on his official X account. “Get him off the field.”

“Number 1 takeaway from initial All 22 view: Landon Dickerson was unplayable,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas Petersen wrote on his official X account.

Eagles Just Handed Dickerson Massive New Contract

Dickerson was contemplating retirement this offseason. Instead, the Eagles brought him back on a massive new contract.

“The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 12. “He was previously due $39M in 2026-27 but can hit that with 2027 incentives. He’s due $15.7M this year and is no longer under contract in 2028.”

Dickerson, 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, is a 3-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He was also reportedly contemplating retirement after dealing with the wear and tear on his body, although he has only missed 7 games over the first 5 seasons of his career.

The Eagles signed Dickerson, a 2021 2nd-round pick (No. 37 overall), to a 4-year, $84 million contract extension before the 2024 season. His new contract will bring his career earnings to approximately $94.4 million.

“Dickerson was due $39 million the next two seasons,” NFL reporter Chase Senior wrote on his official X account. “He’ll make $15.7 million in 2026, BUT is NO LONGER under contract for 2028. This should give the Eagles a little bit of salary cap relief. Dickerson contemplated retirement this offseason.”

Dickerson Took Time Making Career Decision

Retirement rumors surrounded Dickerson almost from the moment the Eagles suffered an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round following the 2025 regular season.

“Dickerson made his intentions to come back for the Eagles clear on social media Wednesday night,” Heavy’s Dave Holcomb wrote on February 26. “The Philadelphia guard posted two pictures of himself in an Eagles uniform on Instagram. In the first photo, Dickerson is running out onto the field during pre-game announcements. The guard included two eagle emojis as a caption to the photos.”

Dickerson wasn’t the only Eagles star on the offensive line contemplating retirement — future Pro Football Hall of Fame right offensive tackle Lane Johnson was also thinking about stepping away from football.

Johnson missed the final 7 games of the regular season and the playoff loss to the 49ers with a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He ultimately decided to come back as well.

“With that Lisfranc injury that he had … there was speculation he needed to have surgery and he hasn’t had surgery,” former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas said during a radio appearance on February 5. “I don’t mean to be that guy, but I think he’s done. You would think at this point we would have an update on surgery if he’s had surgery … I’m recklessly speculating but I’m being honest. I think he’s gone. I think he’s just waiting to make the announcement.”