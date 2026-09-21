Eagles Receive Difficult Dallas Goedert Injury Update After Win Over Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 came at a price.

Star tight end Dallas Goedert exited the game with an apparent knee injury in the first half and never returned. It didn’t necessarily look great at the time, and now we know the full extent of the injury.

Dallas Goedert Expected to Miss ‘A Few Weeks’ With Sprained MCL

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Goedert is expected to miss a few weeks of action with a sprained MCL. While this is far from ideal for Philadelphia, the good news is that it isn’t a season-ending injury, so Goedert should be back at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Goedert had one catch for four yards against the Titans before exiting with the injury. He had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over Washington. He’s emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Jalen Hurts, especially in the Red Zone, so his absence will certainly be felt.

Eagles Tight End Position in Rough Shape After Dallas Goedert Injury

The tight end position for Philadelphia is in rough shape following the injury to Goedert. Veteran tight end Grant Calcaterra was placed on the injured reserve list prior to the start of the season due to a back injury, and rookie Eli Stowers joined him on the IR shortly thereafter due to hamstring and quad injuries.

That leaves the Eagles with Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins as the top two tight ends on the roster. No offense to either of those guys, but they’re not starting-caliber tight ends, which means that the Eagles are in some trouble at the position for the time being. Perhaps they’ll look to bolster the position with an outside addition. They’ve already been encouraged to reunite with franchise legend Zach Ertz. Perhaps that’s something that they’ll look into now.