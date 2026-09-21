Eagles Receive Massive Caleb Williams Injury Update Ahead of Monday Night Matchup

When Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams was carted off the field with a hamstring injury during Chicago’s 9-3 Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, it looked likely that Williams would miss some time moving forward. The Bears are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

However, Williams missing the game against the Eagles might not necessarily be the case. A new update on Williams provides a major reason for optimism for Bears fans, but Eagles fans who were hoping to avoid playing Williams won’t be as happy with the news.

Caleb Williams Avoided Major Injury, Could Play Against Eagles

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, tests confirmed that Williams avoided a major injury to his hamstring, which is obviously great news for the Bears. And not only did Williams avoid any major injury, the Bears aren’t even automatically ruling him out for the Week 3 matchup with Philadelphia.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Williams will definitely be good to go against the Eagles, but the Bears are leaving the door open for the possibility. His potential return to on-field action will obviously hinge on how his recovery process goes. Per Pelissero, Williams has dealt with hamstring injuries previously, so it’s not an unfamiliar path to recovery for the star quarterback.

There will be updates on Williams throughout the week leading up to the Monday night matchup with the Eagles on Sept. 28 and a final status for the former No. 1 overall pick will be provided at some point before kickoff.

Eagles Head Into Matchup With Bears After Two Tough Wins

Things haven’t necessarily been easy for the Eagles so far this season, but they’ve been able to pull out two tough wins to kick off the campaign. The Birds bested the Washington Commanders, 24-22, in Week 1 and then followed that up with a 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 2.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has propelled the Eagles to both of those victories. He threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns over the first two games, and he’ll look to continue his solid play against Chicago. We’ll have to wait and see if his counterpart on the Bears will be available for the showdown.