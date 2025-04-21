Big Dom Integral In Evaluation Of Eagles’ Prospects; ‘Best In All Of Sports’

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for this Thursday’s NFL Draft with legendary general manager Howie Roseman at the head of the table.

The Eagles have become notorious for outstanding late first round picks, but in his pre-draft press conference alongside Nick Sirianni, the GM gave credit to a fan favorite employee.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people.”

Of course the pre-draft screening does not start and end with Big Dom, Roseman continued.

“And then we just have to make judgments,” said the GM. “In those situations, those are a little bit more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

It is not often you hear a general manager shouting out his chief security advisor during the pre-draft process, but Big Dom DiSandro is truly one of a kind.

Meet Big Dom

Big Dom is a team employee turned social media sensation after his scuffle with the 49er’s linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the sideline during a game led to both parties receiving an ejection. The ejection went viral and Big Dom has been a household name in Philadelphia, and for many NFL fans around the country, ever since.

DiSandro’s official title is “senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations”. That’s a lot of hats for the Bird’s sideline patroller.

The praise starts at the top of the Eagles’ organization and trickles all the way down to the streets of the city says cornerback Cooper Dejean when he got a chance to show some love on the number one sports podcast in the world, Pardon My Take.

“Big Dom is probably the coolest dude you’ll ever meet,” said Dejean. “He’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met and he literally runs the city of Philadelphia.”

Pardon My Take; Head Of The Big Dom Fan Club

It’s only a matter of time until Barstool’s most popular podcast, Pardon My Take, gets a hold of this story. PMT has spear headed the social media campaign showering Big Dom with praises at every opportunity. Most recently, Big Dom was used as a pawn in their office shenanigans when actor Jerry O’Connell called in impersonating the Eagle.