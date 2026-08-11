Eagles Trade Idea Strikes a Telling Deal With NFC East Rival

There is still plenty of time for the Philadelphia Eagles to explore some interesting trades before the season begins.

Sometimes, that might require them to work with a division rival. The Eagles are no strangers to making trades with the enemy, as they did in April to get Makai Lemon in the NFL Draft after the Dallas Cowboys cut them a deal.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will make sure to get the right deal even if it is done with a rival. There could be another trade they might want to consider with an NFC East foe.

New Trade Idea Has Eagles Working With NFC East Rival

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona shared a new trade idea the Eagles could consider before the season. Roseman might want to consider the following trade with the Washington Commanders:

Eagles receive: TE Ben Sinnott, 2027 sixth-round pick

Commanders receive: OT Fred Johnson, 2027 fifth-round pick

“Washington Commanders Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil reportedly tore his triceps and will require surgery. Now Washington could look for help at offensive tackle on the trade market. Meanwhile, Eagles rookie offensive tackle Markel Bell has already jumped over veteran swing tackle Fred Johnson on Philadelphia’s depth chart. Therefore, I could see the Eagles shopping Johnson to any teams in need of offensive tackle help. The Eagles could use long-term depth at tight end, which the Commanders have plenty of. While the Eagles might ask for veteran blocking tight end John Bates, Washington may be more willing to part with Ben Sinnott. The third-year tight end would join Eli Stowers to give Philadelphia a young, promising duo that is under contract for the next two seasons.”

Sinnott was a former second-round pick of the Commanders back in 2024. He has caught 18 passes for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns in 33 games.

Johnson has been a great depth player on the offensive line. He replaced Lane Johnson in the final eight games last year at right tackle.

Would the Eagles Realistically Consider That Trade With the Commanders?

The Eagles have a lot of offensive linemen on their team as they navigate who could be the future starters. Getting rid of Fred Johnson would be a tough call. Markel Bell is looking good, so that could make it easier.

Philly’s real question is how confident they are about the tight end position. Rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers has not had the best training camp. Stowers looks like a third-stringer, with Johnny Mundt backing up Dallas Goedert.

Many have started asking about the Eagles adding another tight end to the roster, and Sinnott is not a bad option. He’s young and has already played. With his blocking skills and his ability to catch, he could be a good backup to Goedert if they wanted him.

Making a deal with the Commanders would be a tough call, but if that is how the offense can improve, Roseman might just have to suck it up and do it.