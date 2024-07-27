Eagles Trade Proposal Sends 23-Year Old Browns DE to Philly

Philadelphia Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham has announced that the upcoming 2024 season will be his final one as a player.

The Eagles have multiple impressive pass rushers on their roster, with Bryce Huff inking a three-year deal worth $51 million this offseason, and both Graham and Josh Sweat promising to be significant contributors, as well. One analyst thinks the team may want to add some depth at the position, however, particularly considering Graham’s impending departure.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report compiled a list of trades he believes every NFL team “should” make before the regular season kicks off. For the Eagles, he put together a trade proposal that would send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 23-year-old pass rusher Alex Wright.

“Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith are going to lead the group into the future. Adding more young talent to the room could help in both the long and short term,” Ballentine wrote on July 26, adding: ”Alex Wright is an under-the-radar name to target. He saw just 38 percent of the snaps for the Browns last season, but he racked up five sacks, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.”

Would Cleveland Browns Be Willing to Part With DE Alex Wright?

Cleveland has no shortage of pass rushers, and despite finishing strong in 2023, Wright is still far enough down on the depth chart for Cleveland to consider moving him.

“The Browns boast a pass-rushing rotation that includes Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo so finding more snaps for Wright could be difficult,” Ballentine added. “Taking advantage of their depth by adding a pick could be something the Browns would be interested in.”

While Philadelphia also has its fair share of capable pass rushers, Wright’s age coupled with his potential could intrigue general manager Howie Roseman and company. In 223 pass rush snaps last year, Wright amassed 5.0 sacks and 15 QB hurries (numbers via Pro Football Focus). He also finished with 25 total tackles (six for loss), two passes defensed, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

A third-round pick for the Browns in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 267-pound Wright has shown flashes over his first two seasons, particularly in the final six games of 2023, when he had five of his six TFLs, both of his forced fumbles and four of his 5.0 sacks.

Should Philadelphia Eagles Try to Trade for DE Alex Wright?

Ballentine projected a future fifth-rounder could be enough to pry Wright away from Cleveland. That’s just a projection, of course, but it might be worth some investigating on the Eagles’ part to see if the Browns might have any actual interest.

The 36-year-old Graham has been with the Eagles since 2010, and while he has been reliable over his career, injury could strike in 2024. Plus, in the NFL, you can never have enough pass rushers.