Jaelan Phillips Injury Update: $120 Million Ex-Eagles Star Hurt Facing Old Team

This isn’t the reunion Jaelan Phillips was hoping for.

The Carolina Panthers edge rusher left Sunday’s Week 6 game against his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the first quarter with what appeared to be a re-aggravated hamstring injury.

Phillips left the Eagles for the Panthers in free agency on a 4-year, $120 million contract— the largest in franchise history.

“Looks like Panthers OLB Jaelan Phillips re-aggravated his hamstring injury,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. “He’s coming off.”

“Panthers OLB Jaelan Phillips is now limping off the field,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account. “He came into the week questionable with a hamstring injury.”

Phillips had 2.0 sacks through Carolina’s first four games.

“Jaelan Phillips walking off in obvious pain,” The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Panthers lead 3-0 but Eagles finally moving the ball a little.”

Panthers Called Out Over Phillips’ Massive Deal

For many, Phillips’ contract seems like a gross overpay for a player who has never been a Pro Bowler or NFL All-Pro and has dealt with some pretty serious injury issues in his career.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out Phillips as the “NFL’s Most Overpaid Player” at his position in 2026.

“The Carolina Panthers should be concerned about Jaelan Phillips’ injury history,” Moton wrote on July 3. “He’s played three full seasons in five years, missing 22 outings between 2023 and 2024. Even when healthy, Phillips produced solid numbers that fall short of spectacular. He’s yet to finish a campaign with double-digit sacks or tackles for loss, which is what most of the highest-paid edge-rushers have on their resumes. The Panthers made a logical move in signing Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract, but based on his career production, he’s overpaid at that rate. Carolina won’t regret taking a swing at a top edge-rusher on the free-agent market, but it’s odd to see that Phillips will earn more in cash than star edge-rushers Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby this year.”

Eagles Brought Phillips in at Trade Deadline

The Eagles made a deft move trading with the Miami Dolphins for Phillips right before the NFL trade deadline, and he ended up being the missing piece on a defense that seemed elite down the stretch.

As it’s been pointed out many, many times — the problem with the Eagles in 2025 wasn’t their defense.

“Panthers wanted a top rusher, circling on Jaelen Phillips and Odafe Oweh,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Could still add a top linebacker and/or slot corner.”