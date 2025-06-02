‘Big Things’ Predicted for Second Year Eagles Edge Rusher in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles saw enough out of their group of edge rushers through the first part of the offseason, they decided parting ways with $51 million edge rusher Bryce Huff via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers was totally fine.

In that process, the Eagles may have managed to not only rid themselves of the worst contract on their roster but also opened the door to a group of highly motivated players to step into the void left by Huff and Josh Sweat for the defending Super Bowl champions.

One of the players with a big opportunity after Huff’s exit is second year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, who Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out as the “Top Breakout Candidate” for Philly this summer.