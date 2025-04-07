Eagles ‘Struck Gold’ Replacing $76 Million Edge Rusher in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles found a formula that works in 2024 that they’re going to try and emulate in 2025 — call it the “Diamond in the Rough” approach to signing free agents.

Last year, the Eagles signed linebacker Zack Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract and watched him become an NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion who landed a 3-year, $51 million contract in the offseason.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando singled out 2025 free agent signee Josh Uche as the player who could be the next Baun for the Eagles. Uche, who had 11.5 sacks for the New England Patriots in 2022, signed a 1-year, $1.92 million contract on March 13.

It will be Uche’s role on the defense to replace Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2024 and signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 10.

“Philly made some interesting low-cost bets this offseason, adding Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari to their pass rush, Kenyon Green to their offensive line and A.J. Dillon to their offensive backfield,” Sando wrote on April 3. “They struck gold last offseason when they signed Baun to a cheap one-year deal. Is one of these guys next?”

Uche was traded from the Patriots to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 6th round pick midway through the 2024 season.

Uche Had Breakout Season With Patriots in 2022

Uche was selected in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft by the Patriots after putting up 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his final season at Michigan in 2019.

Uche was a rotational player throughout his entire time with the Patriots but had a breakout season in 2022 with 11.5 sacks in 15 games with zero starts while only playing 33 percent of his team’s defensive snaps. He failed to deliver on that promise in 2023 and 2024 and only has 7.0 sacks over the last 2 seasons.

The Eagles might also give Uche a chance to be a full-time starter for the first time. Through his first 5 seasons in the NFL he has just 4 starts in 64 career games.

Eagles Have NFL’s Best Interior Defensive Line

One thing any edge rusher who takes the field for the Eagles this year can count on is that whoever lines up next to defensive tackle Jalen Carter won’t ever have to face double teams.

With Carter, the Eagles have an advantage no teams in the NFL can match — an NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion headed into just his third season and not even in his prime. That could make life easy for any edge rusher.

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has a chance to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history after the 2025 season when he signs his first contract extension.

“PROJECTION: #Eagles star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is projected to sign a 4-YEAR, $168 MILLION CONTRACT extension when he is eligible next off-season,” MLFootball wrote on its official X account on March 23. “Carter is only 23 years old and is already a Super Bowl Champion, All-Pro & Pro Bowler. It will be a historic deal.”