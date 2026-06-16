Eagles’ Recent Free Agent Signee and Former 1st Round Bust Retires

The Philadelphia Eagles got a shock from 1 of their newly-signed free agents on Tuesday when 27-year-old edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a 2021 1st round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced he was retiring from football after just 5 NFL seasons.

“The Eagles placed DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the reserve/retired list today,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“End of the road in the NFL for the Bucs former first round pick,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.

Tryon-Shoyinka. 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, signed a 1- year contract with the Eagles on March 29 and was on his 4th team in 3 years after splitting 2025 between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears — a season in which he had 22 tackles and zero sacks.

“Eagles signed OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year deal, per (general manager) Howie Roseman,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on March 29.

It’s the 2nd consecutive year the Eagles have had to deal with abrupt retirements off their roster following edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander in 2025.

Bucs Parted Ways Quickly With 1st Round Bust

Tryon-Shoyinka ended up with the Cleveland Browns in 2025 on a 1-year, $4.755 free agent contract after the Buccaneers saw little to justify signing him to a contract extension in 4 seasons, and especially not after 2023 3rd round pick YaYa Diaby took Tryon-Shoyinka’s starting spot as a rookie.

It’s also how Tryon-Shoyinka ended up with the Chicago Bears just hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 4, sent away along with a 2026 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2026 6th round pick.

“New Bears EDGE Joe Tryon–Shoyinka hasn’t played much for the Browns this year, but he has a 73.5 PFF grade and has 29.2% pass-rush win rate,” NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante wrote on his official X account. “It’s off a small sample size, but that win rate is the 4th-best in the NFL. Not a splash but depth for a cheap cost.”

No Guarantee JTS Would Make 53-Man Roster

The Eagles have added a pair of edge rushers since signing Tryon-Shoyinka on March 29. They traded a pair of 3rd-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Jonathan Greenard, then signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

Philadelphia also drafted New Mexico’s Keyshawn James-Newby in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Add in standouts Jalyx Hunt and 2023 1st round pick Nolan Smith, and another free-agent signing in Arnold Ebiketie (1 year, $4.3 million), and things weren’t looking good for Tryon-Shoyinka in regards to making the 53-man roster.

“Moving forward to his Eagles tenure, it does not look great for him as he has Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr., and Ebiketie ahead of him,” Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller wrote in May. “Tryon-Shoyinka will have to compete with James-Newby for the final spot on the roster if the Eagles don’t decide to add another veteran edge rusher in the months leading up to training camp.”

Tryon-Shoyinka finishes his NFL career with approximately $15.9 million in career earnings.