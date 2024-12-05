Eagles Predicted to Cut Ties With $40 Million Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the type of defense that will be great now and great in the future no matter and, in all likelihood, will need few tweaks to remain that way.

One of those tweaks that might be a little tougher to navigate than others is the likely loss of edge rusher Josh Sweat, who seems almost certain to draw the type of money in free agency that will push him out of the Eagles’ price range.

Sweat leads the Eagles with 7.0 sacks and is having one of the best seasons of his career on a team that’s 10-2 and on an 8-game winning streak headed into a Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Sweat listed among the top free agents available in 2025. Sweat is in the final season of a 3-year, $40 million contract extension he signed in September 2021 he and the team restructured into a 1-year, $10 million contract in March 2024.