Eagles Predicted to Cut Ties With $40 Million Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles have the type of defense that will be great now and great in the future no matter and, in all likelihood, will need few tweaks to remain that way.
One of those tweaks that might be a little tougher to navigate than others is the likely loss of edge rusher Josh Sweat, who seems almost certain to draw the type of money in free agency that will push him out of the Eagles’ price range.
Sweat leads the Eagles with 7.0 sacks and is having one of the best seasons of his career on a team that’s 10-2 and on an 8-game winning streak headed into a Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Sweat listed among the top free agents available in 2025. Sweat is in the final season of a 3-year, $40 million contract extension he signed in September 2021 he and the team restructured into a 1-year, $10 million contract in March 2024.
“Josh Sweat has been one of the few consistent pass-rushers for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, though his statistical production peaked back in 2022,” Knox wrote. “He had 11 sacks that season and only produced 6.5 in 2023. However, sacks don’t tell the whole story, as Sweat also had 37 quarterback pressures last year. At only 27 years old, he should command plenty of interest on the open market.”
Sweat Has Spent Entire Career in Philadelphia
Sweat has spent his entire career in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him in the fourth round (No. 130 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft out of Florida State.
Sweat didn’t develop into a full time starter until 2021, when he had 7.5 sacks and made his only Pro Bowl — he followed that with a career high 11.0 sacks in 2022 as he helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.
Sweat has also been incredibly durable. He’s only been placed on injured reserve once, when he missed 7 games as a rookie in 2018. In the 6 seasons since, he has only missed 4 games and never more than 2 games in a single season.
Eagles Projected to Draft Edge Rusher in 2025
It would only make sense for the Eagles to take an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL draft with Sweat likely headed out the door. The Eagles have just $34.9 million in salary cap space in 2025 and according to Over the Cap, the average annual salary of the Top 20 highest paid edge rushers in the NFL in 2024 is $24.5 million. Sweat could reasonably ask for that type of money and get it.
The latest 2025 mock draft from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema predicts the Eagles will take an edge rusher in the first round with Georgia’s Mykel Williams at No. 29 overall.
“This pick feels almost inevitable, even in December,” Sikkema wrote. “With Brandon Graham set to retire and Josh Sweat heading into free agency, the Eagles will need reinforcements on the edge. While Nolan Smith is seeing increased snaps and Jalyx Hunt was added last season, adding another Georgia Bulldog to this defense feels fitting. Williams hasn’t fully unlocked his pass-rush potential yet, despite his impressive athletic traits and long arms, but at worst, he’s a stout and reliable run defender who fits perfectly into the Eagles’ defensive line philosophy.”
