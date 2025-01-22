Eagles Could Add ‘Instant Impact’ Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles took some big swings in free agency in 2024.

There was a massive contract that didn’t work out, with edge rusher Bryce Huff (3 years, $51 million). There was another one that worked out exceedingly well, with running back Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.7 million), who became just the ninth player to crack 2,000 rushing yards in NFL history.

The Eagles’ best free-agent deal, in terms of value, turned out to be linebacker Zack Baun, who they signed to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract. Baun not only switched positions, but become an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time.

Deals like the Baun’s are what the Eagles should zero in on in the 2025 offseason, not necessarily like Huff’s or Barkley’s. One player who might fit the bill is Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put on his list of “Instant Impact” free agents on January 22.