Eagles Could Add ‘Instant Impact’ Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles took some big swings in free agency in 2024.
There was a massive contract that didn’t work out, with edge rusher Bryce Huff (3 years, $51 million). There was another one that worked out exceedingly well, with running back Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.7 million), who became just the ninth player to crack 2,000 rushing yards in NFL history.
The Eagles’ best free-agent deal, in terms of value, turned out to be linebacker Zack Baun, who they signed to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract. Baun not only switched positions, but become an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time.
Deals like the Baun’s are what the Eagles should zero in on in the 2025 offseason, not necessarily like Huff’s or Barkley’s. One player who might fit the bill is Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put on his list of “Instant Impact” free agents on January 22.
“A September knee injury cost Malcolm Koonce what very well could have been a breakout 2024 season for the Raiders, but the 2021 third-round pick will have had plenty of recovery time before his next team (or Las Vegas, if it brings him back) needs him in 2025,” Gagnon wrote. “The now-26-year-old posted six sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in the final four games of the 2023 campaign, which could be a major sign of things to come … If Koonce’s 2024 injury keeps him under the radar this offseason, somebody could benefit greatly with an especially strong return on their investment in him in 2025 and beyond.”
From All-MAC to Chasing NFL Quarterbacks
Koonce, 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds, was a 2-time All-MAC selection at the University of Buffalo. Over his last 2 seasons, including just 7 games in 2020 due to the pandemic, Koonce had 64 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 18 TFL and 3 FF in 20 games while leading the Bulls to back-to-back bowl victories.
Drafted in the third round (No. 79 overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL draft, Koonce didn’t start a single game and only had 2.0 sacks through his first 2 seasons before his breakout year in 2023 with 43 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 17 QB hits.
Koonce injured his knee just 3 days before the Raiders’ season opener in 2024, with The Associated Press’ Mark Anderson reporting on September 20 that Koonce had suffered an ACL tear.
Eagles Facing Dire Defensive Situation in 2025
The Eagles will have some major holes to fill on their defensive front whenever their season ends — they host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26.
In particular, the front 7 in 2025 might look vastly different to fans. Edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, along with Baun, are all free agents. The problem? The Eagles only have an estimated $19.8 million in salary cap space. That would put a premium on bringing in players like Koonce, who just completed a 4-year, $4.9 million contract.
For the Eagles, that’s probably a starting point of a 1-year, $3 million offer. Considering Koonce is only 26 year old, it might even be a good idea to offer a 2-year, $5 million deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money.
Comments
Eagles Could Add ‘Instant Impact’ Edge Rusher