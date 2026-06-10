Eagles Key Rookie Gets Concerning Review at Minicamp

There’s a long way to go until the 2026 NFL regular season. But this spring is becoming one to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles top rookies. That includes second-round tight end Eli Stowers.

SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton hasn’t seen much from the rookie tight end this spring. In fact, no one has.

It’s not that Stowers is performing poorly. It’s more accurate to state the Eagles don’t appear to be developing a plan to have him play a significant role in 2026.

“It’s been a very quiet spring for Eli Stowers. With Calcaterra out today, one would’ve expected more opportunity for the Eagles’ second-round pick,” wrote Gowton. “But the rookie tight end was invisible.

“I talked to BGN alumnus Jimmy Kempski after practice, and he felt the same way.

The Eagles conducted their first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday. The minicamp will conclude Wednesday, which also marks the end of the team’s offseason workouts.

After Wednesday, Philadelphia’s next team activity will be training camp in July.

Eagles Rookie TE Eli Stowers ‘Invisible’ at Eagles Minicamp: Report

If one wants to be positive, it seems as though the Eagles aren’t giving Stowers many opportunities at mandatory minicamp.

Maybe all he needs is a few chances to show what he can do.

But without veteran Grant Calcaterra on the field, Stowers not receiving any opportunities is a pretty strong indication the rookie has more developing to do before playing a role in Philadelphia.

On one hand, that’s not all that surprising. Stowers is a converted tight end who has played just three years at the position.

His athleticism allowed him to immediately excel at tight end at Vanderbilt. Stowers might need more seasoning to play a role in the NFL.

Expectations for Stowers During 2026 NFL Rookie Season

While Stowers was “invisible” Tuesday, fellow rookie and first-round pick Makai Lemon remained sidelined with a hamstring concern.

That means Philadelphia’s top two picks aren’t really on the field at mandatory minicamp.

According to Gowton, rookie quarterback Cole Payton didn’t have a great first day of minicamp either. The biggest rookie bright spot for the Eagles on Tuesday was left tackle Markel Bell, who played with the second-team offensive line.

However, it’s important to not put too much stock in mandatory minicamp. While it would be great for the Eagles to be getting stellar rookie play this week, it’s not necessary for the rookie class to have a strong first season.

Training camp and the preseason can also be misleading. Performances in those practices and games are not 100% an indication of success or failure.

But July and August will be more important for Stowers and the other Eagles rookies than June’s practices.

Last season, Stowers posted 62 catches, 769 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Vanderbilt. Behind that stat line, he made the All-American team.