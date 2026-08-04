Heralded Eagles Rookie Mostly Invisible Early at NFL Training Camp: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles have received some concerning updates on first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon in recent days. Unfortunately for the Eagles, second-round selection Eli Stowers isn’t exactly crushing his first NFL summer either.

For the most part, Stowers hasn’t been noticeable at all in training camp — in a good or bad way. At least that’s the analysis Philly Voice’s Nick Tricome offered while breaking down the team’s fourth day of training camp practice Monday.

“Stowers, the second-round tight end, was always intended to be a project, but his athleticism and pass-catching prowess were his selling points. Yet so far, it’s hard to see it,” wrote Tricome.

“Stowers ran a drag route across the middle of the field during second-team reps. Andy Dalton lasered a pass to him, but linebacker Arnold Ebiketie swallowed Stowers up and ripped the ball right out of his grasp for an emphatic pass breakup.

“That was probably the most noticeable Stowers’ No.87 was all day.”

The Eagles picked Stowers at No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. At Vanderbilt last season, he had 62 catches, 769 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Behind those statistics, Stowers made the All-American team.

Eli Stowers Struggling at Eagles Training Camp

In additional training camp analysis of the Eagles practice Monday, other pundits barely mentioned Stowers or not at all. NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro only referred to the rookie tight end as the target of the pass defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie was able to knock incomplete.

That’s the point, really. Stowers isn’t distinguishing himself at his first training camp. He’s not necessarily performing poorly. But he’s also not earning more important repetitions.

It’s early. There’s still more than a week until the Eagles play their first preseason contest, and then Stowers will have three exhibition games to work things out.

As Tricome wrote, the Vanderbilt tight end is a project. He’s not supposed to be a star immediately.

It would just be nice if he could show some sign of being an elite tight end prospect worthy of an early Day 2 selection.