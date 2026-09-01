Ex-Eagles CB Gets Intriguing Mention As Cowboys Loom As Suitors

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles banked on Adoree Jackson being a top bargain-bin cornerback pickup.

The team signed the veteran cornerback on a one-year deal, which was worth $5 million.

This season, the Eagles avoided bringing Jackson back on the team throughout training camp, which didn’t necessarily help or hurt his stock. In fact, Jackson was once again considered to be one of the top bargain-bin corners on the free-agent market, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

Should The Eagles Consider A Reunion After Preseason?

Jackson is not getting reunion rumors with the Eagles at this time.

Last year, he appeared in 14 games, picking up 10 starts. The veteran corner finished the season with 55 total tackles and one interception. He had 11 pass deflections, marking the second-most of his career.

The Eagles’ initial 53-man roster includes six cornerbacks. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo, and Mac McWilliams were all listed.

Considering the Eagles’ secondary was regarded as one of the team’s stronger groups during the offseason, it doesn’t come as a surprise that they haven’t reached back out to Jackson for some help with familiarity.

Are Teams Looking At Jackson?

BR’s piece links the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers as potential suitors for the three corners mentioned (Kenny Moore II, Trevon Diggs, and Jackson).

The Cowboys were already linked to Jackson this offseason.

Two weeks prior to final cuts, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Jackson is a name to watch as the Cowboys scan the free agency market after inking Von Miller to a deal. While Dallas hasn’t scooped him up at this time, he hasn’t been ruled out.