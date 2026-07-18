Coming off a strong 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense didn’t see too many changes in the offseason.

While they did lose a key player to the free agency market in Nakobe Dean, the former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker-turned-analyst Bucky Brooks is confident that the Eagles have a breakout candidate in Dean’s replacement, Jihaad Campbell.

Putting together his “all-breakout team” for the defensive side of the ball, Brooks listed Campbell as one of two linebackers, naming him alongside Tennessee’s Cedric Gray.

Ex-Chiefs LB Makes Strong Case For Eagles Player’s Breakout Year

“After serving an apprenticeship under Nakobe Dean during his rookie season, Campbell is ready to take the full-time reins as Philadelphia’s man in the middle following Dean’s free-agent departure to Las Vegas,” Brooks said of Campbell.

“The athletic linebacker will enhance defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme with his length and range. Moreover, he will add a new dimension to the Eagles’ defense with his playmaking ability at the second level, shining as a run-and-chase defender with pass-rush ability. With the former first-rounder installed in a premium position in Fangio’s D, Campbell could quickly emerge as a star in his second season.”

Jihaad Campbell’s First NFL Season

Coming out of Alabama, Campbell was selected No. 31 by the Eagles.

Being a late first-round pick, Campbell didn’t have the instant pressure to be a full-time starter from day one, but he was certainly expected to serve a notable role as a backup.

In 17 games, Campbell racked up 80 tackles. Just two of those were for losses. In the passing game, he deflected three passes and picked up one interception. Campbell also recovered one fumble, which he forced.

The loss of Dean will sting for the Eagles. There’s a reason why he earned $36 million in the open market, with over $20 million guaranteed.

Since Dean struggled with injuries in 2025, it allowed Campbell to get plenty of snaps, preparing to take over. Dean contributed 55 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Eagles in 2025.