It’s no secret what the void of AJ Brown means for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ wide receiver group. The former first-round pick DeVonta Smith will be the clear-cut No. 1 target for Jalen Hurts.

On Monday, June 1, the Eagles made the expected decision to part ways with AJ Brown. While the former Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay was prepared to be upset over the decision, his feelings for Brown on the Eagles don’t mean he lacks confidence in Smith.

The All-Pro cornerback took to social media to send a message to Eagles fans.

Ex-Eagles Champ Makes Crystal Clear DeVonta Smith Statement

“Smitty for sure ready to take over!” Slay wrote on Tuesday, June 2.

Slay knows both wideouts well, considering he played for the Eagles from 2020 to 2024.

After Slay’s first season with the Eagles, the team selected DeVonta Smith out of Alabama with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the following season, the Eagles picked up AJ Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft by making a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown Leaves The Eagles

In exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, the Eagles sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.

With his exit coming ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Brown officially wraps up a four-season run with the Eagles.

In 62 games, Brown caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. During the playoffs, Brown appeared in eight games. He totaled 334 yards and scored three touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith Moves Up The Pecking Order

Smith has already shown glimpses of being a No. 1 at times.

During his rookie season, when the Eagles didn’t have Brown, Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns. In year two, with Brown on the team, Smith totaled 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Since then, Smith has exceeded 1,000 yards in two out of the next three seasons. In 2025, Smith produced 1,008 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Smith will have a lot of pressure to prove he can be a valid replacement for the All-Pro Brown. Slay is confident that the former Alabama star will ace the test.