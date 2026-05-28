Ex-Eagles President Makes 4-Word Statement on AJ Brown Trade

As the Philadelphia Eagles‘ AJ Brown saga lives on, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the anticipated June 1 trade might not happen.

But just because it doesn’t happen then, doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all. Most fans believe that it’s only a matter of time before Brown gets a change of scenery.

And the former Eagles President Joe Banner dropped a four-word statement on the latest update, making it clear that a trade will take place sooner rather than later.

“This deal is happening,” Banner wrote on X on Thursday.

This deal is happening https://t.co/Kmoph2W8K4 — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 28, 2026

While Banner is no longer tied to the Eagles’ organization, he certainly has connections within the league.

After Banner served as the Eagles’ President from 1995 to 2012, he joined the Cleveland Browns to become the Chief Executive Officer. After holding that job for one year, Banner became a Front Office Consultant for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Latest On AJ Brown

Still, the New England Patriots are the most prominent players in the AJ Brown market. While some darkhorse teams have been thrown out there, the latest rumblings about Brown’s trade situation only include the Patriots.

Here’s what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said about the situation on Wednesday:

“I just don’t know that it’s like snap your fingers and the deal is done,” Rapoport said on Wednesday. “The two sides are where they had been, which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots, the most likely destination — we’ll see if someone else arises — not being willing to give up a first-round pick as of right now. That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

NFL Insider Josina Anderson dished some additional details on the situation on Thursday via X:

“A league source tells me this morning that the Eagles and Patriots have recently ‘grappled’ over the component of the total trade compensation for AJ Brown that could involve a ‘swapping of picks,'” Anderson wrote.

“With that said, over the last 7 days, my sense from various conversations is that New England is still casting good confidence that a Brown trade will get done.”

The narrative hasn’t changed. The Eagles seem to be on the path to trading AJ Brown. When it gets done, that is a different story.