After making an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles might’ve been worried that their All-Pro wideout could thrive for another Super Bowl contender while they took a hit in the passing game.

Just a few quarters into his Patriots stint, Brown suffered an ankle injury, which pulled him off the field early during his debut.

A few days later, the Patriots sent Brown to the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury. He was set to miss at least four weeks of action.

Preparing for their Week 6 game against the New York Jets, the Patriots finally brought Brown back to practice. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Brown is on pace to find himself activated for the Patriots for just the second time this season.

The Eagles will once again watch and see if their former star wideout is still the difference-maker he once was for them.

Ex-Eagles Star AJ Brown Gets Big News With Patriots vs Jets

“The Patriots have an open spot on their 53-man roster, and activating Brown adds a premium pass-catching option for quarterback Drake Maye, starting with Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets,” ESPN reported on Saturday, October 17.

The revenge season for Brown is set to resume. When he took the field during Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, the ex-Eagle was targeted four times. He caught three passes for 26 yards before going down.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Brown posted 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles. It was his low with the franchise.

Despite being neck-and-neck with DeVonta Smith (1,008 yards and four touchdowns) in 2025, Brown was known to be frustrated with the Eagles’ passing game throughout the year. He requested a trade multiple times, and finally got it in June.

AJ Brown’s Eagles Career

He went out on a sour note. When Brown joined the Eagles, he was tight with the veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts, and they became one of the top duos in the NFL.

Brown nearly posted 1,500 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles. He was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro on numerous occasions.

In 2024, the Super Bowl season, Brown posted 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.

He finished his four-year run in Philly with 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns in 62 games. Brown played in two NFC Championships and two Super Bowls.

Now, Brown is hoping to have an impact on the Patriots’ offense, as they look to return to the Super Bowl stage later in the season.