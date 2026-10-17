Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Eagles Star AJ Brown Gets Big News With Patriots vs Jets

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After making an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles might’ve been worried that their All-Pro wideout could thrive for another Super Bowl contender while they took a hit in the passing game.

Just a few quarters into his Patriots stint, Brown suffered an ankle injury, which pulled him off the field early during his debut.

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

A few days later, the Patriots sent Brown to the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury. He was set to miss at least four weeks of action.

Preparing for their Week 6 game against the New York Jets, the Patriots finally brought Brown back to practice. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Brown is on pace to find himself activated for the Patriots for just the second time this season.

The Eagles will once again watch and see if their former star wideout is still the difference-maker he once was for them.

Ex-Eagles Star AJ Brown Gets Big News With Patriots vs Jets

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“The Patriots have an open spot on their 53-man roster, and activating Brown adds a premium pass-catching option for quarterback Drake Maye, starting with Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets,” ESPN reported on Saturday, October 17.

The revenge season for Brown is set to resume. When he took the field during Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, the ex-Eagle was targeted four times. He caught three passes for 26 yards before going down.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Brown posted 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles. It was his low with the franchise.

Despite being neck-and-neck with DeVonta Smith (1,008 yards and four touchdowns) in 2025, Brown was known to be frustrated with the Eagles’ passing game throughout the year. He requested a trade multiple times, and finally got it in June.

AJ Brown’s Eagles Career

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He went out on a sour note. When Brown joined the Eagles, he was tight with the veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts, and they became one of the top duos in the NFL.

Brown nearly posted 1,500 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles. He was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro on numerous occasions.

In 2024, the Super Bowl season, Brown posted 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.

He finished his four-year run in Philly with 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns in 62 games. Brown played in two NFC Championships and two Super Bowls.

Now, Brown is hoping to have an impact on the Patriots’ offense, as they look to return to the Super Bowl stage later in the season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments