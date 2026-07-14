When it comes to earned respect around the NFL, Jalen Hurts is lacking heading into the 2026 season.

On Monday, July 13, a quarterback ranking from ESPN, which is a result of a survey from anonymous league personnel, didn’t place Jalen Hurts in the top five. He wasn’t in the top 10, and he didn’t even crack the top 15.

Many in Philadelphia likely expected a low ranking for Hurts after what many deemed was a down year, but No. 17 was shocking enough to ask the curator of the list what exactly drives the opinions behind that ranking.

Eagles Get Explanation For Disappointing Jalen Hurts News

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler joined 97.5 The Fanatic to explain:

“There is a great deal of respect in the league for Jalen Hurts, for his intangibles, for his toughness. He throws a great deep ball, and he does a lot of things well,” Fowler started.

“This is an exercise in fear. Fear in the NFL is currency. Do you fear your opponent? When you gameplan against the Eagles’ offense, does Hurts keep you up at night? To be a top QB, you have to be number one on that scouting report. When you play the Eagles, it’s Saquon Barkley and the running game.”

That’s certainly a fair sentiment to have. After all, Barkley just put together a rare 2,000-yard season in 2024, showing the NFL that he’s an MVP-caliber player when running behind a healthy and talented offensive line.

Hurts has plenty of help. Unfortunately, that is often seen as a knock.

“That is not to diminish Hurts, but he doesn’t have the same fear factor as the top guys,” Fowler continued. “I am a little surprised that he is as low as he is. But in the simplest form, the Eagles were in the bottom 3rd in passing offense the last two years. It is hard to have a top 12, even a top 15 QB, with that metric.”

Are The Jalen Hurts Questions Warranted?

After the Eagles struggled so much in the passing game over the past two seasons, it’s hard not to hold the quarterback accountable in such a way.

Two things can be true: Jalen Hurts knows how to win, but he finds ways to do it without stuffing the stat sheet.

When the Eagles put together a 12-3 Super Bowl-winning season, Hurts threw for under 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, his efficiency was high, completing a career-high 68.7% of his passes.

In 2025, Hurts exceeded 3,000 yards and tossed for a career-high 25 touchdowns, but his completion percentage dropped below 65% for the first time since his rookie season. Plus, Hurts was less of a threat on the ground, which certainly reduced that fear level.