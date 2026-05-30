Former Eagles Star Sounds Off On AJ Brown To Patriots Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are widely expected to trade AJ Brown. If and when the deal goes down, the superstar wide receiver is expected to head to the New England Patriots.

As the important June 1 date inches closer, the Patriots’ star defensive lineman Milton Williams spoke on the fact that he has to resist the urge to send a message to his team’s front office amid the discussions.

Being one of Brown’s former Eagles teammates, Williams is eager to see Brown potentially make his way to New England to start a new journey with the Patriots.

Ex-Eagles Star Sounds Off On AJ Brown To Patriots

“Definitely,” Williams said in a press conference, in response to a question about resisting the urge to convince the front office to do the deal.

“You see the noise, and you see it. Shoot, hell of a player. He can definitely help our team. But they don’t pay me to [be the GM].”

Williams, a 27-year-old former third-round pick, started his career with the Eagles.

Coming out of Louisiana Tech in 2021, Williams fired up a four-year run with the Eagles. During the 2024 season, he was one of many defensive players to boost his value ahead of free agency.

In his final year with the Eagles, Williams logged 5.0 sacks, 24 tackles, and 10 quarterback hits. In the playoffs, he registered seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks. The Eagles won the Super Bowl.

In free agency, Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots. He broke a franchise record for his annual salary figures.

In 12 games with the Patriots, Williams had 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits. He logged 3.0 sacks in the playoffs. Williams was in the Super Bowl for the second season in a row.

AJ Brown’s Eagles Career

In seven seasons, Brown spent four years with the Eagles.

During his 62-game run with the Eagles, he caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns. Half of his run with the Eagles included Pro Bowl appearances. He was an All-Pro in three seasons.

Brown helped lead the Eagles to two Super Bowls. During the 2024 run, Brown produced 163 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of many touchdown scorers in the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

AJ Brown Trade Update

On May 27, an update on the Eagles-Patriots talks surrounding AJ Brown suggested that the price was too steep for the Patriots.

The Eagles want a first-round pick included in the deal, while the Patriots are currently unwilling to budge.

On May 29, SI’s Albert Breer reported that a trade is likely to go down next week, on or slightly after June 1.

Eagles WRs Right Now

Without AJ Brown at OTAs, Jalen Hurts is getting the opportunity to utilize DeVonta Smith as his WR1 once again.

The Eagles also added Makai Lemon, who was their first-round selection during the 2026 NFL Draft. Another notable name was added in free agency, as the speedster Hollywood Brown could be a major addition.

Philadelphia’s front office also added Dontayvion Wicks through a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Patriots WRs Right Now

AJ Brown would instantly be a massive boost for the Patriots.

Without Stefon Diggs in the fold, the Patriots are currently looking at a unit that’s headlined by Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and the newly-added Romeo Doubs.

The Patriots have been searching for a steady star receiver for the past few seasons. Many rumors have suggested they’ve had their eyes on Brown for a while.