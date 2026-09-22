Eagles Part Ways With ‘Imposing’ 6-Foot-6 Defensive Tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles have opened up a spot on their practice squad. The Eagles announced Tuesday afternoon they have moved on from defensive tackle Gabe Hall.

“We have released DT Gabe Hall from the practice squad,” wrote the team’s official X account.

Hall began his career with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He didn’t make the team’s initial roster as a rookie but returned to the Eagles on the 2024 practice squad. Remaining on the practice squad for the entire season, Hall won a Super Bowl ring with the franchisee.

Last season, he appeared in two regular season games for Philadelphia. Hall spent his third offseason with the Eagles this past spring. Again, he didn’t make the team’s roster but returned on the practice squad.

His release Tuesday ends that run with the Eagles.

In two regular season contests with the team last season, Hall didn’t have a statistic. He played 13 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Eagles Release DT Gabe Hall From the Practice Squad

Getty Head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles released defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive tackle was a strong signing for Philadelphia in undrafted free agency two years ago. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Hall of be a fourth or fifth-round pick.

Zierlein commended the prospect for his”imposing size and length.”

“Hall’s draft standing with each team will be determined by scheme and just how much the team values traits over tape,” wrote Zierlein. “He has the tools needed to become more impactful on the next level for a defensive line coach ready to work with him.”

While Hall never carved out a regular role on the roster, his two-plus years on the practice squad is quite notable. There’s also always a chance the Eagles could bring back Hall at some point this season.

At Baylor, Hall posted 77 combined tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss in 48 games. He also registered 12.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and one forced fumble in five seasons.

Hall’s best statistical college season was in 2021 when he had six sacks and seven tackles for loss.