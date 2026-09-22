Eagles Make Historic Jalen Hurts Announcement After Nail-Biting Titans Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, but that is just part of the history they are making.

Philly’s star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has drawn a lot of attention this season after an offseason filled with criticism of his play style and how he handled the 2025 campaign. Things have been different this season, though, with Hurts off to a strong start and showing he can play the position.

While there were some rough moments with the 2 interceptions, Hurts came through in the clutch with the game-winning touchdown to Darius Cooper in the 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. That victory did help him make a bit of history.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Made History in Win Over Titans

The Eagles took to their social media page on Tuesday to share some history Hurts made in Week 2. His road victory puts him on a very short list.

“Making history. Jalen Hurts is one of only two QBs to start their career with six consecutive wins in road openers – per Elias Sports.”

In two games this season, Hurts completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. He has also rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries.

Jalen Hurts is Leading Eagles to Familiar Heights in 2026

While the national sports media tries to find ways to criticize Hurts, he continues to do what he does best: win games. He has now won over 70% of the games he has started in his career.

As the full-time starter since 2021, Hurts has never had a losing season and has led the Eagles to four straight years with 11 or more wins.

Few quarterbacks have done what Hurts has, but he continues to take so many hits from everyone outside the organization. He has used the 2026 season to prove himself as a quarterback, not just a rusher. That has produced good results in two games.

Hurts hopes to continue that success in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Chicago’s defense has struggled against the pass over the last two seasons, which is a big advantage for Hurts. It’ll give him the opportunity to light up the Bears and show his arm strength.

The biggest storyline is that Hurts might be playing against the Bears’ third-string quarterback, Case Keenum. Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent are both hurt and could miss the game with injuries.

This is Hurts’ shot to help his Eagles get to 3-0 and pick up a win they will need before hitting the tough part of the schedule. Eagles fans know they can trust Hurts to do what Hurts does best: win games.