Eagles’ 4,322-Yard Underused Pass Catcher Could Be Traded Before Deadline: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4 this season, which could make them sellers at the trade deadline.

After four straight losses, calls have grown for the Eagles to start trading players for draft picks. Names that have come up include Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, Riq Woolen, and more.

Another name is being brought up that could be an interesting piece for an offense. The Eagles haven’t used him much, so any NFL team could use him right now, and he would be ready to play.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Be Moving on From WR Via Trade

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Eagles could be looking to trade one of their wide receivers. After a quiet start to the season, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown could be headed out of Philly.

“Sources: #Eagles WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks. Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity in Philadelphia.”

Brown was a former first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 91 career games, he has caught 371 passes for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns.

This season with the Eagles, Brown has played only one game, missing two with injury and being a healthy scratch for four others. He has only 2 rushes for 12 yards, but has not caught a pass all season.

Eagles Might Trade Hollywood Brown Away Before Trade Deadline

Brown hasn’t done much for the offense, so it makes sense to move him off the team. If the Eagles can acquire a late Day 3 draft pick, they would live with that.

Even in training camp, Brown never felt like he was a fit for the roster. He and Jalen Hurts never gelled, and it took them three weeks into training camp to build some chemistry, but reports still suggested they weren’t on the same page.

What has helped the Eagles is the emergence of Darius Cooper and how good he has been. Dontayvion Wicks has run away with the WR2 role behind DeVonta Smith. As the team’s first-round pick, they want to keep Makai Lemon on the field as much as possible.

With so many injuries at wide receiver across the NFL, Brown would be a prime trade candidate. Philly will be reaching out to every team that needs them to make a deal for Brown.

The Eagles are now getting ready to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 action on Monday Night Football. Could it be Brown’s last game in an Eagles uniform?