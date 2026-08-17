Eagles Receive Important DeVonta Smith Injury Update After Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off a 24-7 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener, and while it’s tough to look too much into these games, it’s safe to say the Eagles didn’t look great. Of course, it is worth noting that the offense was resting many of its starters, but the unit was only able to rack up 168 total yards when all was said and done.

The starting group should be able to do more, but there has been some concern surrounding star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has missed time recently with a hamstring injury. The hope is that Smith will be ready to go by the time Week 1 rolls around, and he appears to have taken a big step towards accomplishing that goal on Monday.

DeVonta Smith Returns to Practice for Eagles

After being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has spent his first five seasons in the pros with the Eagles. Despite entering the league with injury concerns, Smith has been a pillar of consistency, as he’s missed just five total games during his time in the pros, while also posting three 1,000-yard campaigns along the way.

Things are going to be different in 2026, though. After spending much of his career working as the 1B to A.J. Brown’s 1A to this point, Smith is the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in Philadelphia now, as Brown was traded to the New England Patriots over the offseason. Smith put up big numbers last season (77 REC, 1,008 YDS, 4 TD), but it feels reasonable to expect him to take his production to another level moving forward.

That is assuming Smith can stay healthy, of course. While Smith hasn’t missed much time throughout his career, he has frequently found himself battling injuries, the latest of which is a hamstring ailment that has flared up during training camp. Smith has had to miss some time as of late, but he appears to be returning to practice in some capacity on Monday.

“DeVonta Smith (hamstring) appears to be practicing in some capacity today,” Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer shared in a post on X alongside a video of Smith doing some stretching on the practice field in his Eagles uniform.

Eagles Need DeVonta Smith to Stay Healthy in 2026

Not only does Brown’s departure make Smith more important, but the fact of the matter is that the team has a lot of question marks on the depth chart behind him. Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon appear to be the team’s other starters at this spot, with guys like Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore, and Johnny Wilson also set to factor into the mix.

The only known commodity in that group, of course, is Smith, which is why he is so important. Without him, the Eagles are going to struggle to find a way to string things together in the passing game, which will put a ton of pressure on Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to gain yards on the ground. Smith is easily the X-factor of Philly’s offense this season, which is why his injury status is going to be worth keeping tabs on throughout the year.