Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Eagles RB Leaves Game vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles offense watched arguably their best player leave their Week 2 road game against the Tennessee Titans when superstar running back Saquon Barkley was forced out with an apparent upper-body injury.

“Saquon Barkley heads right to the medical tent,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account. “He was slow to get up after a carry on the first Eagles offensive snap of the game.”

“Saquon Barkley is jogging into the locker room,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account.

The Eagles moved quickly to announce Barkley might not return to the game — and disclosed his injury in the process.

“Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account.

Backup running back Tank Bigsby took over for the Eagles after Barkley went out.

“Saquon Barkley is back from the locker room with his helmet on,” Eagles reporter E.J. Smith wrote on his official X account. “He just joined the rest of the offensive subs on the sideline.”

“Barkley is back on the sideline in his helmet, but he’s yet to return to the field,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. “Still going with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley … Barkley has been spending time with the trainers and docs on the sideline, testing his left arm/shoulder and flexing his left hand. He now has his helmet off.”

Barkley Trying to Engineer Bounceback Season

Barkley’s numbers in 2025 were almost cut in half from 2024, when he became just the 9th player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season on the way to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and winning a Super Bowl.

ESPN’s annual position rankings, as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts dropped Barkley from No. 1 in 2025 down to No. 3 in the 2026 version, with 1 ballot even putting him as low as No. 8.

“Barkley proved how great he can be with a 2,000-yard season in 2024 behind Philly’s elite offensive line, resulting in last year’s No. 1 ranking,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 6. “But the Eagles’ line in 2025 was subpar by its standards. Barkley still produced 1,180 yards, but big gains were far less frequent. His four runs of 20-plus yards were 13 fewer than the previous year. His rushing yards over expected, as charted by NFL Next Gen Stats, went from second in the NFL in 2024 to 24th last season. Many voters did not knock him too harshly for that … Since 2024, Barkley ranks second in 100-plus-yard rushing games (14) behind Derrick Henry (17).”

Eagles Made Unusual Contract Move With Barkley

Just 1 year after signing Barkley to a 3-year, $37.75 million free-agent contract in March 2024, the Eagles made the unusual decision to re-up with him on a new deal.

That new contract, for 2 years and $42.1 million, made Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history and the first running back to earn over $20 million per season.