During the Philadelphia Eagles‘ latest OTA session on Tuesday, June 2, the absence of Makai Lemon was notable.

While the rookie wide receiver was on the field and in uniform, Lemon was not a participant at any point.

Lemon was seen watching his fellow wideouts go through drills, and was sporting a sleeve on his right leg, which suggested he was dealing with a lower-body injury.

Eagles Insider Gives Clarity On Makai Lemon’s Injury At OTAs

The rookie wide receiver is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

While the absence on Monday was concerning, Lemon isn’t expected to be dealing with anything that is supposed to keep him out long-term.

“[The] good news is it isn’t of any real concern, and he will be good for camp,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X. “But he won’t practice again during OTAs.”

This week, the Eagles will conclude OTAs after a June 4 session. It’s now known that Lemon will not be a part of that action. However, his status for the team’s mandatory minicamp seems to be in good standing for now.

On June 9, the Eagles will participate in a two-day camp. All players on the roster are expected to be a part of the action, unless they are dealing with a setback.

Makai Lemon Is Poised For A Busy Rookie Season

There’s a reason why the Eagles spent a high pick on Lemon.

The decision to draft Lemon wasn’t as simple as the front office taking the best player on the board. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL was the fact that the Eagles would soon need help at wide receiver.

The Eagles got a head start on adding valuable depth. The 22-year-old was selected 20th overall out of USC.

During his run in the NCAA, Lemon appeared in 33 games. He caught 137 passes for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. 1,156 of those yards came during his third and final season.

The Eagles Traded AJ Brown

By June 1, the Eagles were expected to resolve the AJ Brown saga, and they did just that. In exchange for a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Eagles traded Brown to the New England Patriots.

Without one of their high-profile receivers on the roster, the Eagles needed to look into developing a star wideout. Lemon will become one of Jalen Hurts’ top targets in 2026 if all goes right.

While the start to OTAs has been unfortunate, as a soft-tissue injury is taking away valuable time, Lemon should be good to go for training camp in July.