The city of Philadelphia loves a good reunion for its sports teams, especially if there is some real sentimental value involved. For the Philadelphia Eagles, a reunion with tight end Zach Ertz is possible.

Years after contributing to the team’s first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, Ertz is an NFL free agent. Fresh off a tough ACL recovery, Ertz is looking to continue playing. An Eagles insider recently made the case for Ertz to come back to his first NFL home.

Eagles Insider Makes Case For Zach Ertz Reunion

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP made a few key points that could contribute to a possible reunion. It starts with the simple sentimental case. He should end it where it started, and there’s a rich history.

The second and third points are purely from a football standpoint.

“They could use another dependable pass-catching option. He is still one of the better options in the league at the tight end position,” Shorr-Parks wrote.

“They are one [Dallas] Goedert injury away from really needing a pass-catching tight end. Ertz is a great insurance policy,” he added.

What makes the Ertz signing difficult? There are reportedly three locks to make the roster at tight end in Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Eli Stowers.

Does Zach Ertz Still Have Gas Left In The Tank?

Pre-injury, Ertz was still a strong contributor. In 13 games during the 2025 NFL season, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns with the Washington Commanders.

In the year before that, he appeared in 17 games, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

On Tuesday, August 5, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ertz is healthy and ready to play next season. He could be suited up and practicing with a team by mid-August if somebody comes calling.

The Eagles don’t have a tight end to threaten Goedert’s No. 1 spot. Mundt has nine years in the game, and just 658 yards and four touchdowns.

Eli Stowers was a high-end draft pick for the Eagles, but his early showings haven’t been met with praise. The Eagles could use Ertz as depth if he’s open to a reunion.