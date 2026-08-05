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Eagles Insider Makes Case For Zach Ertz Reunion

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PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The city of Philadelphia loves a good reunion for its sports teams, especially if there is some real sentimental value involved. For the Philadelphia Eagles, a reunion with tight end Zach Ertz is possible.

Years after contributing to the team’s first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, Ertz is an NFL free agent. Fresh off a tough ACL recovery, Ertz is looking to continue playing. An Eagles insider recently made the case for Ertz to come back to his first NFL home.

Eagles Insider Makes Case For Zach Ertz Reunion

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP made a few key points that could contribute to a possible reunion. It starts with the simple sentimental case. He should end it where it started, and there’s a rich history.

The second and third points are purely from a football standpoint.

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 33-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“They could use another dependable pass-catching option. He is still one of the better options in the league at the tight end position,” Shorr-Parks wrote.

“They are one [Dallas] Goedert injury away from really needing a pass-catching tight end. Ertz is a great insurance policy,” he added.

What makes the Ertz signing difficult? There are reportedly three locks to make the roster at tight end in Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Eli Stowers.

Does Zach Ertz Still Have Gas Left In The Tank?

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles kneels on the field prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pre-injury, Ertz was still a strong contributor. In 13 games during the 2025 NFL season, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns with the Washington Commanders.

In the year before that, he appeared in 17 games, catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, August 5, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ertz is healthy and ready to play next season. He could be suited up and practicing with a team by mid-August if somebody comes calling.

The Eagles don’t have a tight end to threaten Goedert’s No. 1 spot. Mundt has nine years in the game, and just 658 yards and four touchdowns.

Eli Stowers was a high-end draft pick for the Eagles, but his early showings haven’t been met with praise. The Eagles could use Ertz as depth if he’s open to a reunion.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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