58-Career Sack Edge Rusher ‘Makes Sense’ For Eagles After Release From Panthers

Jadeveon Clowney was released from the Panthers on Thursday, going into the second of his two year, $20 million deal signed last offseason.

Although the former #1 overall pick is hardly in desperate need of money, having made over $95 million over the span of his career, he likely will be looking for at least one more opportunity to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring, especially considering he only just turned 32 in February.

And with there likely being a reasonably strong market for the veteran linebacker; although that strength will largely depend on how large a contract the former Houston Texan will request on the open market; he could end up having his choice of the litter.

As such, Philadelphia Eagles writer, Anthony DiBona believes that it could ‘make sense’ for Philadelphia to sign Clowney, on one specific condition.

If the Eagles are able to move on from Bryce Huff, it would make sense to potentially sign Jadeveon Clowney as a veteran in the EDGE room. https://t.co/zuQmWpaZVd — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) May 8, 2025

Clowney A Fit For Philadelphia If They Can Move Bryce Huff

DiBona believes that if the Eagles can shift the underwhelming Bryce Huff,;who signed a 3 year, $51 million deal last offseason, coming from the New York Jets; signing Clowney could be on the table.

Whilst Huff’s cap hit is not staggeringly high in 2025, coming in at just over $7 million, his dead cap hit; were Philly to cut him this offseason; would be a whopping $29 million due to a number of void years tagged on at the end of his original 3 year deal.

After producing just 2.5 sacks in 2024, Huff’s disappointing post-payday year hit its sad crescendo when he was made inactive for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, which they won at a canter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now buried behind Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr. and potentially new free agent addition, Azeez Ojulari, Huff could well end up being dead weight for the organization for the next two years as his contract plays out.

What Would Clowney Bring To The Eagles’ Defense?

Defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, has a reputation for getting the best out of his players from top to bottom. And for a player like Clowney, who has been “streaky” to put it kindly, this is certainly the kind of fit that makes sense.

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, former South Carolina star has four years with at least 9 sacks, and another four with 3 sacks or less, including two in which he had none.

But Clowney has always been a fairly reliable source of pressure, and a good veteran leader for what is otherwise a younger group – particularly after the offseason departure of Josh Sweat.

It’s unlikely he would revolutionize the defense, but having still shown the ability to deliver on the field into his 30s, it would not be shocking to see Clowney make a big impact on and off the pitch in Philly were he to sign in the coming days or weeks.