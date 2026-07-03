$120 Million Former Eagles Star Called NFL’s ‘Most Overpaid Player’

The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to keep edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, but sometimes you have to hold up your hands and wish everyone “good luck” as you walk away.

Thank goodness the Eagles have someone who knows when to do that in general manager Howie Roseman, who decided the price was just too damn high to retain Phillips.

When the rest of the football world saw what the Carolina Panthers were paying Phillips, it made more sense after he signed a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract on March 9 — the biggest contract in franchise history and the biggest contract for a non-skill player free agent in NFL history.

For many, Phillips’ contract seems like a gross overpay for a player who has never been a Pro Bowler or NFL All-Pro and has dealt with some pretty serious injury issues in his career.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out Phillips as the “NFL’s Most Overpaid Player” at his position in 2026.