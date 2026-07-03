$120 Million Former Eagles Star Called NFL’s ‘Most Overpaid Player’

The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to keep edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, but sometimes you have to hold up your hands and wish everyone “good luck” as you walk away.
Thank goodness the Eagles have someone who knows when to do that in general manager Howie Roseman, who decided the price was just too damn high to retain Phillips.
When the rest of the football world saw what the Carolina Panthers were paying Phillips, it made more sense after he signed a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract on March 9 — the biggest contract in franchise history and the biggest contract for a non-skill player free agent in NFL history.
For many, Phillips’ contract seems like a gross overpay for a player who has never been a Pro Bowler or NFL All-Pro and has dealt with some pretty serious injury issues in his career.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out Phillips as the “NFL’s Most Overpaid Player” at his position in 2026.
“The Carolina Panthers should be concerned about Jaelan Phillips’ injury history,” Moton wrote on July 3. “He’s played three full seasons in five years, missing 22 outings between 2023 and 2024. Even when healthy, Phillips produced solid numbers that fall short of spectacular. He’s yet to finish a campaign with double-digit sacks or tackles for loss, which is what most of the highest-paid edge-rushers have on their resumes. The Panthers made a logical move in signing Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract, but based on his career production, he’s overpaid at that rate. Carolina won’t regret taking a swing at a top edge-rusher on the free-agent market, but it’s odd to see that Phillips will earn more in cash than star edge-rushers Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby this year.”
Eagles Brought Phillips in at Trade Deadline
The Eagles made a deft move trading with the Miami Dolphins for Phillips right before the NFL trade deadline, and he ended up being the missing piece on a defense that seemed elite down the stretch.
As it’s been pointed out many, many times — the problem with the Eagles in 2025 wasn’t their defense.
“Panthers wanted a top rusher, circling on Jaelen Phillips and Odafe Oweh,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Could still add a top linebacker and/or slot corner.”
Eagles May Have Avoided Massive Mistake
Paying $30 million per year for Phillips was probably never in Philadelphia’s plans, and he far exceeded his market projections, where Spotrac predicts his market value in the realm of a 3-year, $52 million contract.
There was little doubt that the number could go much, much higher — some thought up to $80 million.
The problem with Phillips boils down to injuries.
Even though the 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher played all 17 games in 2025, he missed 19 games over the previous 2 seasons due to a torn ACL in 2023 and a torn Achilles tendon in 2024.
The Eagles didn’t sit on their hands after Phillips left for Carolina. Instead, they went out and traded for Pro Bowl Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.
“Greenard’s inclusion might seem misplaced to those who already understand how good he is,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote. “At 29 years old, how much better can he get? Well, after Greenard posted just three sacks in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Minnesota sent him packing for Philadelphia, where the Eagles were happy to welcome one of the most consistently underrated edge rushers in the NFL … he joins a front that includes Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and he will rush opposite the incredibly athletic Nolan Smith. He’s playing for defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. All of the ingredients are there for Greenard to produce a remarkable rebound season in a defense that saw Jaelan Phillips make a difference as a midseason acquisition and eventually cash in on a nine-figure deal with the Panthers. With all due respect to Phillips, Greenard is an upgrade. You’ll see why this season.”
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