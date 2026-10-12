Jake Elliott nearly had a walk-off field goal to help the Philadelphia Eagles secure a victory in London to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars as underdogs.

Due to clock management, Elliott’s impressive make from 48 yards went in with eight seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Most expected Elliott to kick far enough to prevent any sort of return, which would’ve put the game in the defense’s hands for a play or two.

Instead, the Eagles gambled on the hope of a return draining the clock. Unfortunately, the special teams came up short for Philadelphia. The Jaguars returned the ball into field goal range with one second remaining.

Jacksonville kicker Cam Little ended with the moment that Elliott should’ve had.

Eagles’ Jake Elliott Gets Honest On Final Moments vs Jaguars

It’s not typical for the kicker to speak to reporters after the game, but Elliott had a chance to tell his side of the story on Sunday.

“With the time on the clock, we kind of go over those situations all the time. We decided to keep in there and try to make a tackle, and hindsight is 20/20, and it didn’t work this time,” Elliott told reporters.

“I get relayed the info and what the plan is, and I try to go out there and execute,” Elliott said, confirming that the final kick was not his decision. … “Honestly, there was so little time for me to kind of gather myself between those two things. I just went out and did what I was told, and I wish it had obviously turned out better.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took the blame for Sunday’s mistakes. While the Eagles were in the driver’s seat, they once again came up short.

With a 19-17 loss against the Jaguars across the pond, the Eagles are heading back to Philadelphia in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and holding a 2-3 record.