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Eagles’ Jake Elliott Gets Honest On Final Moments vs Jaguars

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after missing a field goal against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jake Elliott nearly had a walk-off field goal to help the Philadelphia Eagles secure a victory in London to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars as underdogs.

Due to clock management, Elliott’s impressive make from 48 yards went in with eight seconds remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks and scores a field goal during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Most expected Elliott to kick far enough to prevent any sort of return, which would’ve put the game in the defense’s hands for a play or two.

Instead, the Eagles gambled on the hope of a return draining the clock. Unfortunately, the special teams came up short for Philadelphia. The Jaguars returned the ball into field goal range with one second remaining.

Jacksonville kicker Cam Little ended with the moment that Elliott should’ve had.

Eagles’ Jake Elliott Gets Honest On Final Moments vs Jaguars

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to kick the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It’s not typical for the kicker to speak to reporters after the game, but Elliott had a chance to tell his side of the story on Sunday.

“With the time on the clock, we kind of go over those situations all the time. We decided to keep in there and try to make a tackle, and hindsight is 20/20, and it didn’t work this time,” Elliott told reporters.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I get relayed the info and what the plan is, and I try to go out there and execute,” Elliott said, confirming that the final kick was not his decision. … “Honestly, there was so little time for me to kind of gather myself between those two things. I just went out and did what I was told, and I wish it had obviously turned out better.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took the blame for Sunday’s mistakes. While the Eagles were in the driver’s seat, they once again came up short.

With a 19-17 loss against the Jaguars across the pond, the Eagles are heading back to Philadelphia in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and holding a 2-3 record.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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