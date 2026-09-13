Jalen Hurts Sends 2-Word Message Before Eagles-Commanders Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders is officially here.

For Jalen Hurts, he has an opportunity to keep the ball rolling with a hot start to the year, as the veteran quarterback has been undefeated in Week 1 each time he has started throughout his career.

The Sunday, September 13 game against Washington is another opportunity to build on that legacy. Ahead of the action, Hurts posted a personal hype video to his official Instagram account with a two-word message.

“The Mission,” the star quarterback wrote, followed by a “Breed of 1” hashtag.

Big Season Loading For Jalen Hurts

While Hurts isn’t entering a contract year, he seems to be playing under a microscope still.

The veteran quarterback has been extension-eligible and doesn’t have guaranteed money locked in for much longer. The outside opinion has suggested that Hurts is entering a make-or-break year in the 2026 NFL season.

But the insider reports suggest that’s not necessarily the case.

“Several NFL insiders said that this season should not be crucial for either the coach or the QB. Why? Because, as long as the 2026 season doesn’t deteriorate into disaster, and as long as there is promise in December that the Birds can win big as soon as next season, the Eagles will have a better foundation than ever,” reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“They could be building something that lasts for the next decade. Mannion likely won’t be here for that long, since top offensive coordinators usually get hired as head coaches as soon as they show any aptitude. But Hurts is only 28. Sirianni can become a legend in Philly. That’s what the Eagles‘ brain trust wants.”

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Career Is Strong

Hurts might be a polarizing player in the eyes of fans and executives, but his resume is strong six years in.

He won the starting job in year two, and hasn’t truly had the coaching staff questioning his status as the guy since. Hurts picked up three Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro acknowledgment over the years.

The veteran quarterback led the Eagles to two NFC Championships—winning both games—and delivered the city its second Super Bowl in the history of the game.

There might be QBs who tend to rank higher than Hurts purely from a player standpoint, but most of them don’t have his resume as a winner. Sunday’s action is just another opportunity for Hurts to silence his doubters without really saying much.