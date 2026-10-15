Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence on Injury Suffered Before Eagles Week 5 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track after three straight losses.

The latest loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 was even worse, with a game-winning field goal and several questionable decisions that sank the Eagles. It also featured Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carrying the offense by himself with DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley out, plus four new offensive linemen, two wide receivers out, and, at one point, his top three running backs out.

Hurts managed to put together a pretty good game under the circumstances. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and 1 touchdown.

The major concern, though, was the calf injury that popped up on the final injury report before the Jaguars game. Many outside the organization wanted answers, and Hurts finally provided them.

Jalen Hurts Talks Calf Injury Suffered Before Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 Game

Hurts spoke to the media on Wednesday when asked about the calf injury and how it happened. He didn’t go into much detail, but did share a bit about it.

“It was a very unique experience, to say the least. I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot, but I got nicked up in the Rams game.”

In the first injury report ahead of their Week 6 Carolina Panthers game, Hurts remained on the report with the calf injury. He was listed as a full participant.

This season, Hurts has completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He has also rushed 23 times for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Can Jalen Hurts Fight Through the Calf Injury for the Eagles?

While many in the organization denied it, the calf injury may have contributed to Hurts running the ball only twice for 2 yards in the Jaguars game. It’s the latest in a trend showing Hurts is running the ball less in 2026 than in any other year.

Hurts has been dealing with multiple issues around the offense, so he’s had to change things up. The Eagles did more quick passes to take the pressure off the offensive line. He had to throw more, with the running game gaining only 22 yards on 18 carries against the Jaguars.

Philly hopes to have some reinforcements return for Week 6, as Barkley and Smith are expected to play against the Panthers, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Barkley and Smith did not practice at the start of the week.

With or without his star players, Hurts faces heavy pressure to carry this offense and get things back on track. This is a career-defining year for him, and he needs to show everyone he can still do the job.