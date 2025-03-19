Eagles’ $255 Million Super Bowl MVP Sets New Mark Off the Field

Isn’t it crazy what talent, hard work, movie star good looks and charisma can do for a person’s professional life?

We’re about to find out exactly how popular one NFL player can be this offseason with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, who seems to have no limit to his earning potential off the field as well as on the field.

The latest evidence of this, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Phillips, was Jordan Brand’s “Love, Hurts” hooded sweatshirt almost immediately selling out after it went up for sale on the Nike website on March 16.

Jordan Brand debuted a “Love, Hurts” commercial immediately following the Eagles’ 40-22 blowout win over the 2-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, followed by Hurts wearing the aforementioned hoodie during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

Hurts Already One of NFL’s Most Popular Players

Hurts was already established as one of the NFL’s most popular players even before his first Super Bowl win and second Super Bowl appearance in the last 3 seasons. He’s also one of the highest paid — he signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023.

Hurts has also played 2 of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl. In those 2 games, Hurts has racked up 667 yards of total offense and 7 total touchdowns.

When apparel company Lids released its annual list of the Top 10 NFL jersey sales for 2024 on February 4, Hurts was at No. 3 behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 2 and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 1

“While there were more McCaffrey jerseys sold in total, Lids revealed that Mahomes was the best-selling jersey in the highest number of states (13),” Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek wrote. “His Super Bowl counterpart in Hurts was the highest-selling one in 13 states last year but only led four this year.”

Delivered Emotional Message Following Super Bowl Victory

After defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Hurts had to compose himself while speaking with FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews after she asked him about the feeling of getting to see his confetti fall instead of another team’s.

Hurts famously kept a picture of the Chiefs’ confetti falling on the field after they defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 as the home screen on his cell phone.

Hurts accounted for 293 yards of offense — 221 passing and 72 rushing — and 3 total touchdowns in the win.

“God is good,” Hurts told Andrews as his voice wavered with emotion. “ … I try to use every experience and just learn from it and use it all as fuel to pursue my own greatness … I’m still processing (the confetti) … I just can’t wait to enjoy this with my family. Just soak it in.”