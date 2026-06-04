Although the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from AJ Brown, many fans remain curious about the star wide receiver falling out with Jalen Hurts.

Brown addressed his relationship with Hurts, admitting that they are not as close as they once were. The Patriots‘ wideout claimed that there wasn’t a moment that contributed to it; they just grew apart.

Lately, there has been a lot of speculation on social media about unconfirmed incidents that have played into the rift between Hurts and Brown. Several reporters and players have shared their thoughts on the discussion.

On Wednesday, June 3, Jalen Hurts’ mother, Pamela Hurts, commented on a TikTok clip that revealed alleged details of said incidents.

Jalen Hurts’ Mother Sends Cryptic Message Amid AJ Brown Fallout Rumors

“People don’t know what they don’t know, so this is what you get,” Pamela Hurts said.

The comment generated nearly 200 likes as of late Wednesday night, and nearly 20 comments.

A screenshot of the comment on X also went viral.

Eagles Fans React To The Comment

Hainzeyx attempts to translate the meaning: I can translate i don’t think it’s that hard. What she is saying is that the true story either a.) didn’t come out or b.) isn’t that deep so what you get is made up stuff. That’s my read anyway could be wrong.

PhillyNick100 on X said: Sounds like she’s throwing a wet blanket on the story.

TomStakes appreciated the Jalen Hurts-esque quote: With a Jalen quote 😂😂😂.

Reef215 makes a claim: They like the confusion. If aj or jalen wanted to clarify things since it’s already out there then they would. Outside of that they are cool with the narrative out there growing legs.

Crilllie doubts the stories: so in other words nothin even remotely close to that happened.

AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Fallout: When Did It Start?

Two years after the Eagles traded for AJ Brown, Eagles’ defensive end Brandon Graham opened up a can of worms on a radio appearance.

During the Eagles’ 2024 NFL season, Graham revealed that Brown and Hurts aren’t as close as they once were. Graham didn’t dive deep into the details, but he said enough to generate a multi-year storyline.

Even with the Brown era in the rearview, fans are left wondering what really happened behind the scenes.

AJ Brown Explains His Side Of The Situation

In his first interview since the trade went down, AJ Brown went on record with Maria Taylor to discuss Jalen Hurts.

Here’s what he said:

“[We’re] not as close as we once were. I believe that’s fine. It’s like there’s no bad blood; there’s actually still a lot of love. I love him. I wanted to succeed and accomplish all the things that he wanted to accomplish.

“I didn’t truly understand why our friendship became the public of the center of everybody’s attention when it came to football, because you know, looking back on it, we haven’t been as close as we were a couple years now, but that didn’t stop anything. We still competed, we still push each other, we still led the team.”

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Brown clearly stated that “nothing happened” between Hurts and himself. “People just grow apart. That didn’t happen between me and him or our families, wives, anything. Nothing like that ever happened, you know?”

Hurts hasn’t addressed the media since the trade went down. With the Eagles holding mandatory minicamp next week, the quarterback could be on pace to speak for the first time in the post-Brown era.

The chances of the public getting any reaction to the rumors from Hurts are slim.