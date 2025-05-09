‘Disrespectful’ Rankings Take Shot at $255 Million Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

One thing to understand when it comes to sports and social media — and the internet in general — is that there will always be trolls. There will always be people who want to provoke for the sake of getting clicks.

FanDuel took its trolling to previously unseen levels on May 7 when it released its list of the top starting quarterbacks in every NFL division and placed Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the NFC East.

“Did we forget about anyone here?” FanDuel wrote on its official X account along with the post.

While Daniels is a great quarterback and maybe the future face of the NFL, Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the last time the 2 teams faced each other in the NFC Championship Game, it was the Eagles who came out with a 55-23 victory.

That means, at least at this point their careers, at best putting Hurts behind Daniels is dumb.

At worst, it’s disrespectful.

Did we forget about anyone here? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/pE6D2jGgDe — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 7, 2025

Social Media Reacts Angrily to Hurts Snub

As might be expected, the reaction to a returning Super Bowl MVP quarterback not being the top player at his position in his own division was pretty volatile.

“Laughable, Super Bowl MVP should be front and center,” X user I Am Soldier wrote on their official account.

“Jayden Daniels had 1 (decent) season and he’s crowned the best QB in the NFC EAST??? Jalen Hurts won a Super Bowl and SB MVP that same season,” X user @escoboss123 wrote on their official X account.

“Imagine winning a sb, being sb mvp beating dog (expletive) out of jayden daniels twice last year & them not thinking you’re the best qb in the division,” X user Justin Lopez wrote.

“Wow, even the bookies be trolling… Bets down so much you need engagement baiting? You know who beat all those QB’s and outplayed Mahomes in 2 SB’s. Put some respect on SB MVP… ” X user @lildeb24 wrote.

“That’s okay. Hurts will keep winning Super Bowl! And that’s the main thing!” X user Anthony Delfranco wrote.

“I’m never betting with your company any more. Hope the engagement troll was worth it.” X user Songbird Rescue Cat wrote.

Hurts vs. Daniels By The Numbers

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, led the Commanders to a 12-5 regular season record and back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. He was also named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl.

Hurts, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL draft (No. 53 overall), has led the Eagles to 2 Super Bowls in 4 seasons as the starting quarterback. He became one of the highest paid players in NFL history when he signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension with $180 million guaranteed in April 2023.

On paper, Daniels actually was better than Hurts was in their first years as starters.

In 2021, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and completed 61.4 percent of his passes, along with 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

In 2024, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and completed 69 percent of his passes along with an NFL rookie quarterback record 891 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.