Jalen Hurts Gets Honest on His Place in Eagles Offense After Commanders Win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is just a year removed from a Super Bowl victory. But for a lot of pundits, Hurts has quite a bit to prove this season.

Hurts came into the regular season one the most scrutinized signal-callers around the league. Yet, he’s trying to adapt to a new play-caller while replacing his top outside target in A.J. Brown.

With that in mind, there are going to be growing pains. It’s undeniable. But when he has to, Hurts can still fall back on his raw athletic ability. It’s just a matter of the quarterback recognizing the right time to do that versus when he should stay within his new offense.

Hurts discussed that difficult tightrope after beating the Commanders in Week 1.

“Yeah,” Hurts said after a long pause to a question about whether he feels it’s necessary to “take over” the offense sometimes. “But it’s not something that’s forced. It’s the same focus that you have throughout the whole entire game. It’s the same poise that you play with throughout the whole entire game.

“It goes back to all 11 being on the same page and then me taking responsibility with the opportunities that I have with the ball in my hand.”

The best example of that from Week 1 was Hurts scrambling for a 22-yard gain on third-and-18 during the fourth quarter. The conversion enabled the Eagles to continue a drive that eventually ended with a 43-yard touchdown pass.

That touchdown held up as the game-winning score in the 24-22 victory.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gives Candid Answer on Feeling When to ‘Take Over’

Getty Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed when he feels he might have to take over games as he did late in Week 1 versus the Washington Commanders.

Hurts is so athletic with his legs that it would be easy for him to feel as though he should “take over” on nearly every play, especially broken ones. Before last season, Hurts had rushed for at least 600 yards in four consecutive campaigns.

And even last season, Hurts posted 421 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

But the Eagles quarterback understands that the scramble drill isn’t going to work consistently. And the more he does it, the fewer game repetitions his fellow offensive playmakers will have running the plays Sean Mannion calls for them.

Then again, when the game is on the line, Hurts and the Eagles shouldn’t think twice if the quarterback using his legs is the best way to move the chains.

That’s what happened with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter on third and very long.

Hurts’ scramble could have been the difference in the game. Three plays after the run, the Eagles moved back ahead by eight points. Philadelphia held on to win after stopping Washington’s 2-point conversion attempt.