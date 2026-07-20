Like every year, there are plenty of NFL players with a lot on the line heading into the new season. For the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback Jalen Hurts might have more pressure than anybody.

It’s nothing new for Hurts. Even months after he was named the Super Bowl MVP, the star quarterback went into the 2025 NFL season with questions surrounding his future in Philadelphia.

After what many considered to be a down year for Hurts, the veteran passer was named one of 32 players with the most on the line in 2026 by The Athletic.

As Zach Berman noted, “it might seem ridiculous to suggest a Super Bowl MVP has the most on the line,” but the criticism is fair this time around.

Jalen Hurts Gets Reasonable Warning Before Eagles Training Camp

Last year’s offensive issues for the Eagles can’t be pinned on one man. Every area had its faults, from the coaching staff down to the quarterback.

Should Hurts have played better? Sure. AJ Brown could’ve put in more effort and less complaining, the offensive line could’ve blocked better, and Kevin Patullo could’ve called better plays, hence why he was let go at the end of the short-lived playoff run.

The proper changes were made. Now, the expectations are that Hurts will put it all together. If he doesn’t, then more fingers will start getting pointed directly at him.

“If [the offense] struggles again, it’s unlikely the Eagles keep looking at the play calling as the fix,” Berman wrote this week.

“The guaranteed money remaining on Hurts’ contract is waning, and he’s no longer among the top 10 in the NFL for highest-paid players at his position. There will soon need to be another decision about Hurts’ long-term future with the franchise. He’s answered the bell throughout his career, and he has the hardware to show for it. But the offense must play better — and the quarterback is a big part of it.”

What Does Jalen Hurts Need To Do?

The 27-year-old quarterback needs to get back to playing to his strengths.

Entering the NFL, Hurts carried the dual-threat label, and the versatility kept defenses worrying about what he could do in the air and on the ground.

During his MVP-caliber season in 2022, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and rushed for 760 yards. He totaled 35 touchdowns, with 22 of them in the passing game.

While the Eagles kept most of the rushing to Saquon Barkley in 2024, Hurts still racked up 630 yards on the ground and scored 14 times, totaling 32 touchdowns.

With more of an emphasis on throwing, eliminating turnovers, and staying within the pocket, Hurts tossed for a career-high 25 touchdowns in the air in 2025. But it was the second time in his career he rushed for fewer than double-digit scores. The last time he did was during his 2020 rookie season.

Most hope that Sean Mannion’s new offense begins to unlock the dual-threat version of Jalen Hurts once again. And if the rest of the issues get patched up, the Eagles can once again find their franchise quarterback, silencing all doubt surrounding him.