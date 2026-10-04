Jalen Hurts Repeats Honest Analysis Of Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

Week 4 was another bad showing for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense.

While they managed to add more points to the board after putting up just seven points in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles slightly improved their performance while shorthanded, putting up 20 points against the Rams.

Still, it wasn’t enough. At the end of the day, the Eagles gave up the lead late in the game, after being in control for most of the afternoon. After falling 24-20, Jalen Hurts addressed the loss with reporters.

Jalen Hurts Repeats 2-Word Message After Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

He repeated it three times: “Poor execution.”

That was Hurts’ reasoning behind the loss on Sunday. When asked about the offense’s poor third-down numbers (0-12), Hurts had the same explanation. “Poor execution,” he told reporters.

The Eagles knew going into Sunday’s action that they would be shorthanded, missing names like DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Lane Johnson. Before reaching the second quarter, they lost Saquon Barkley as well.

Despite being shorthanded, Hurts and the Eagles couldn’t use that as an excuse. They were in control of the game, but failed to close.

“I mean, those guys always have an immediate and instant impact when they’re out there on the field. In the end, we’ve got to execute at a high level,” Hurts explained.

“I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to figure it out, whatever, however it looks, whatever that means. Find a way to win the game, and you know we had our opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them, so I think this is an event that we can learn from, that I’ll learn from, and we’ll use. I’ll use.”

Hurts finished the game by completing only 12 of his 27 passes for 93 yards. He tossed two touchdowns without turning the ball over. Hurts was sacked four times.

It was clear that the offense still has a lot to work on. It starts with Hurts.

The Eagles will return to the field in London for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars while holding a 2-2 record.