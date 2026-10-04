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Jalen Hurts Repeats Honest Analysis Of Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 4: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 4 was another bad showing for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense.

While they managed to add more points to the board after putting up just seven points in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles slightly improved their performance while shorthanded, putting up 20 points against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Still, it wasn’t enough. At the end of the day, the Eagles gave up the lead late in the game, after being in control for most of the afternoon. After falling 24-20, Jalen Hurts addressed the loss with reporters.

Jalen Hurts Repeats 2-Word Message After Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He repeated it three times: “Poor execution.”

That was Hurts’ reasoning behind the loss on Sunday. When asked about the offense’s poor third-down numbers (0-12), Hurts had the same explanation. “Poor execution,” he told reporters.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles knew going into Sunday’s action that they would be shorthanded, missing names like DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Lane Johnson. Before reaching the second quarter, they lost Saquon Barkley as well.

Despite being shorthanded, Hurts and the Eagles couldn’t use that as an excuse. They were in control of the game, but failed to close.

“I mean, those guys always have an immediate and instant impact when they’re out there on the field. In the end, we’ve got to execute at a high level,” Hurts explained.

“I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to figure it out, whatever, however it looks, whatever that means. Find a way to win the game, and you know we had our opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them, so I think this is an event that we can learn from, that I’ll learn from, and we’ll use. I’ll use.”

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles shake hands following the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hurts finished the game by completing only 12 of his 27 passes for 93 yards. He tossed two touchdowns without turning the ball over. Hurts was sacked four times.

It was clear that the offense still has a lot to work on. It starts with Hurts.

The Eagles will return to the field in London for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars while holding a 2-2 record.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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