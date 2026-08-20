As the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense worked through their second and final day of joint practices with the New England Patriots, Jalen Hurts was seemingly off to a tough start.

Early on, Hurts reportedly threw multiple interceptions against the Patriots’ high-caliber defense. His first pass of the day set a negative tone as it was picked off.

However, the interceptions didn’t tell the entire story, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

Jalen Hurts Gets Shocking Assessment After Eagles-Patriots Practice

By the end of the practice, Hurts’ day graded out with a B. After his early picks, Hurts managed to bounce back in the eyes of the Eagles insider.

His final stat line was 9-15, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

“On the biggest drill of the day, Hurts came through,” Shorr-Parks wrote.

“With the ball 25 yards from the end zone, Hurts hit Goedert and Wicks on back-to-back plays to get the ball to the five-yard line. He followed that up by standing in the pocket, waiting for the play to develop and hitting Hollywood Brown for the practice-winning touchdown. He followed that up by hitting Darius Cooper for the two-point conversion. There is no question the offense struggled for a good portion of the day, but scoring at the end to win the practice was a positive ending for Hurts.”

The Offense Has Work To Do

It’s practice after all.

After what was considered a tough first day for Hurts and the Eagles (he was graded as a C- on day one), Sean Mannion’s group picked it up in day two.

While Eagles fans certainly want to see their team fare better against the AFC Champions, the reality is that there are going to be growing pains.

The Eagles’ offense struggled last season with Kevin Patullo calling the shots. Now, they are running a new system with a coordinator who just got in the building this offseason. Plus, the Eagles lost their top target, AJ Brown, who requested a trade out of Philadelphia and landed with the Patriots.