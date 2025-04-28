Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Has Official Reason For Missing White House Revealed

Jalen Hurts has been a known non-fan of current US President, Donald Trump, ever since giving a very lukewarm response to the commander-in-chief being present at Super Bowl LIX.

The Super Bowl MVP then raised more eyebrows last week after refusing to answer a question posed as to whether he would be visiting the White House on Monday.

Thus, come Monday it is not a surprise to learn that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ franchise quarterback will not be visiting the President, with NBC White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor, giving the official reason behind his absence.

A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon. The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had “scheduling conflicts.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 28, 2025

Jalen Hurts Has ‘Scheduling Conflicts’ Preventing White House Visit

Alcindor notes that the public reason that Hurts will not be at the team’s celebration is due to a “scheduling conflict”, however it would seem to be that in all likelihood this is just a front for Hurts’ thinly veiled disapproval of Trump.

This is not the first piece of controversy that has happened between the President and the Eagles organization regarding official visits.

Back in 2018, during Donald Trump’s first term in office, the White House cancelled the Eagles’ visit due to conflicts arising from players kneeling during the national anthem.

There were also rumors circulating in the aftermath of the team’s victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in last February’s Super Bowl that the team would decline the visit to the White House, although the team then emphatically accepted said invite soon after.

One Prominent Eagles Player Accepts Invitation To White House

With Alcindor reporting that Hurts was just one of multiple Philadelphia players to miss the official visit, one very notable name managed to make his way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Saquon Barkley.

Barkley golfed with President Trump on Sunday ahead of Monday’s visit, and received backlash from parts of social media.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year then defended himself on X, noting that his visit with the President was not political – claiming that he respects the office – and that he had also played golf with former President Obama recently.

Indeed, Jalen Hurts was part of the crew who spent time with Obama and Barkley during said golfing trip in October 2024 – although he himself did not golf, citing his lack of experience in the sport.

“To see him out there enjoying himself and talking a little trash, that was cool,” Hurts said to Golf Digest. “I told him he didn’t want these problems just yet. I can’t golf right now. By contract, I can’t golf. His day will come.”

Hurts also mentioned that he was told by owner, Jeffrey Lurie to avoid the sport.

“I was told not to golf by Mr. Lurie,” Hurts said earlier in the summer, per the Delaware News Journal, noting that it is a “funny story, I’ll tell you another day.”