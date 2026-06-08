Eagles Eye Veteran Wide Receiver After A.J. Brown Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles finally made the move everyone had been speculating about for months last week when they traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. In exchange, the Eagles received a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, so while losing Brown hurts, the front office did well to net a strong return.

For much of the offseason, Philly has been preparing for Brown’s potential departure by loading up at the wide receiver position behind DeVonta Smith. And even with the majority of the team’s offseason moves having already been made, it seems like another addition to the wide receiver room could be getting made, as the Eagles are set to take a closer look at James Proche.

Eagles Bring in James Proche for a Tryout

Even though Brown’s time with Philly has clearly run its course, losing him hurts. Last season, Brown endured what was considered a down year by his lofty standards, but his numbers are still very strong, as he caught 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. As a result, the Eagles are going to need help from several different players when it comes to replacing his lost production.

The front office has already spent much of the offseason addressing the wide receiver position. It used a first-round pick on Makai Lemon, traded for Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, and signed both Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency. However, the team still could use some depth options, which is why Proche is coming to town.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Proche has never truly managed to find his footing in the NFL, having spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans in years past. In 2025, he caught just six passes for 65 yards in nine games with the Titans, but he still has enough good tape that the Eagles are willing to give him a look during their mandatory minicamp.

“Veteran WR James Proche II is participating in Eagles minicamp this week on a tryout basis,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “The former Ravens draft pick, who appeared in nine games with two starts for the Titans last year, is hoping to work his way onto the roster in Philly this week.”

Should the Eagles Sign James Proche?

Considering how he has just 34 receptions for 364 yards through the first six seasons of his career, Proche isn’t exactly the sort of player that pops off the page. However, he’s a speedy option who can rip off a big play when he has the ball in his hands, and he has a wealth of experience that could help him make an impact if he finds his way onto the field.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like wide receiver is a huge need for the Eagles, but you never know when injuries will pop up throughout the course of the season. Proche could end up being a practice squad candidate for the team if he does end up getting signed, but even if he does, his odds of sticking around on the team’s roster have to be considered low.