Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Eagles-Jalen Hurts Injury Situation

Many people are chiming in on the Jalen Hurts situation with the Philadelphia Eagles after they ruled him out for the season with a calf injury.

Hurts’ calf injury had a blood clot in it and has now moved up into his lungs, resulting in him being on blood thinners and being out for at least three months. Many have criticized the Eagles and how they handled the situation.

More people are stepping up and sharing their thoughts on the situation. Former Eagles legend Jason Kelce was the latest to talk about his former teammate.

Jason Kelce Shared His Thoughts on Philadelphia Eagles-Jalen Hurts Situation

Kelce appeared on his “New Heights” podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Hurts situation. He made sure to show support for the organization and give his thoughts and prayers to the guy he played with for four years.

“I am not a medical doctor. There are a lot of other people that are not medical doctors, that are offering perspectives on this that I think is a little bit negligent into assigning blame or assigning malpractice or assigning whatever. Like, there’s a lot happening right now. If there’s one thing I will vouch for, I’ll vouch for Nick Sirianni in this, and I’ll vouch for the doctor. Like, the doctors that I know that work with the Eagles treated me phenomenally in my time in Philadelphia. I don’t know what the proper procedure is. It does seem like the Eagles followed a protocol for superficial blood clots, and unfortunately this thing developed, whether it was a result of Jalen playing in the game.” “I feel for Jalen Hurts. I mean, this dude has been a warrior in Philadelphia.” “This whole situation is horrible. Obviously, Jalen is out for the season. He’s out for an extended period of time. And more importantly than that, this was something that could have turned into something life-threatening. And thankfully, from all the indications that are coming out now, it appears like everything is stable. It isn’t life-threatening. He’s going to go on the blood thinners now, and it should be something that he recovers from, they’re saying. So all of that is outstanding news. And I think the thing that everybody should be happy that he is going to be okay. But yeah, I do understand the desire for more answers and people wanting to find out what all went into it and was it handled properly. I think that’s only natural.”

This season, Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also run for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Latest on Jalen Hurts Situation With Eagles

The NFL said it feels comfortable with how the Eagles and team doctors handled Hurts’ diagnosis and will not punish the team. Late Tuesday night, the NFLPA released a statement calling for a full NFL investigation.