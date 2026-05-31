NFL Insider Gives Latest on Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown Trade

Who is else sick and tired of hearing about what the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do with disgruntled star wide receiver A.J. Brown? It’s pretty much a forgone conclusion that he’s going to be dealt, but everyone is just waiting until June 1st (Monday) so that a trade sends a large chuck of dead money to the 2027 salary cap.

The waiting game has produced an endless supply of NFL Draft-level speculation, analysis, reports, opinions, rumors, you name it. But, while there have been some reports that a deal between the Eagles and New England Patriots isn’t close, Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom spoke to some NFL folks who say it’s likely to get done this week.

“Another general manager, who said he was unsure of the compensation but expected Brown to be with New England by the end of the week, said, “It’s getting done. Howie is ready to put this behind him,” La Canfora writes.

You mean like we’ve all known for months?

“One general manager, who is not involved in the process but has been in contact with several parties who are, said: “I hear it’s New England for a 2028 first-round pick. He’s a good football player, but that’s a helluva deal for (Eagles GM) Howie (Roseman),” La Canfora continued.

A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots is a done deal

It’s a bit of an odd situation. It’s one thing for it to be public knowledge that a certain NFL team is moving on from a star player at some point. It’s quite another when we know the exact date when it can happen and the only other team that’s involved in that player’s acquisition.

The Patriots are essentially bidding against themselves since it doesn’t appear that any other team is interested. There was some talk about the Los Angeles Rams or maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars possibly being curious, but not much has materialized.

On Friday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated all but confirmed that the A.J. Brown-to-the-Pats deal is done.

That is outside of “someone backing out,” Breer said.

“My understanding is the framework is in place for a trade to be made early next week that will make A.J. Brown a Patriot,” Breer continued. “The exact terms, the details, I still think there are some things to be worked out there. But I think it would sort of take someone backing out at this point, whether it’s the Eagles or the Patriots, for it not to happen.”

Are the Philadelphia Eagles actually close to an A.J. Brown deal?

Oh, the reports and rumors. La Canfora’s sources say this deal done. But, other NFL insiders aren’t so sure (or they are at least reporting that they aren’t).

“As far as the actual trade, we’re all waiting for June 1 to happen, so the cap hit is in half for the Philadelphia Eagles and they can trade [Brown],” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said recently. “I just don’t know that it’s going to be like ‘snap your fingers and the deal is done,’ because the two sides are where they have been — which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027.

“The Patriots — being the most likely destination, we’ll see if someone else arises — but the Patriots [are] not willing to give up a first-round pick, as of right now.

“That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

It’s extremely difficult to see a world where Brown isn’t sent to the Patriots. The only remaining questions are about how long it will take and whether or not the Eagles get a first-round draft pick in return.